Shortages of healthcare staff could be on the way as the COVID-19 vaccine approaches-National

Canada is preparing for the worst as provincial COVID-19 vaccine mandates threaten to plunge the country into a sharp increase in shortages and layoffs of healthcare workers and long-term care.

For hospitals and nursing homes, the shortage of workers would strain the already overworked workforce dealing with nearly two years of the pandemic. The uncertainty caused by vaccine mandates underscores the challenges on the road to recovery.

Sharleen Stewart, president of SEIU Healthcare in the Greater Toronto Area, said Ontario hospitals are already feeling the burden of this holiday, resulting in delayed surgeries and medical procedures.

“If you do not have front-line staff to take care of your loved ones, they will not be placed in those beds because there is no one there to take care of them,” she said. “It’s a crisis I’ve never seen before. The exodus is extremely alarming.”

SEIU Healthcare is a union representing 60,000 first-line healthcare workers throughout Ontario. Stewart said most union members are fully vaccinated, but even a small percentage of layoffs could have a major impact on the quality of services hospitals will be able to provide.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau unveiled the new mandatory vaccine policy in Canada earlier this month. Requires all federal employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of October, although hospitals are not federally regulated jobswith

The layoffs in Canada have already begun, leaving provincial authorities to try to make emergency plans ahead of expected staff shortages.

University Health Networktold Global News in August they had contacted more than 900 staff from oneat least 16,671 employees who either did not give their vaccination status or said they were not vaccinated. Meanwhile, a southwestern Ontario hospital laid off 57 employees who failed to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by early October, representing 1.5 percent of the staff.

















Luc Mathieu, president of the Order of Nurses in Quebec, told Global News that the union, which represents approximately 56,500 nurses across the province, has decided to suspend the licenses of members who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 until take shots

He said the vaccine mandate will affect a group of 4,338 nurses who are not adequately protected, including 2,807 unvaccinated and 1,541 nurses who have received at least one dose. Another group of 5,716 nurses will also be affected because the information about those nurses provided by the Ministry of Health does not match the information that the Order has on file.

In British Columbia, all health care workers must be fully immunized against COVID-19 or receive an exemption from the provincial health officer by 26 October. Those who will not face unpaid leave and possible unemployment.

While the provinces are following suit, some are offering incentives in an effort to vaccinate more people.

Quebec is offering up to $ 18,000 in rewards to help address the shortage of 4,300 full-time nurses. Albertas, meanwhile, have been encouraged to schedule online vaccine appointments in exchange for a $ 100-filled debit card in the government vaccine. Web pagewith

Danielle Larivee, vice president of the Alberta United Nurses, expressed concern about nursing shortages across the province, saying the pandemic had “exacerbated” an already existing problem.

“We’ve had a shortage of nursing in Alberta and across the country for years, in fact, and we’ve certainly sounded the alarm about it for a long period of time,” she said.

The union represents more than 30,000 registered unions in Alberta, the vast majority of which Larivee said are immunized.

Alberta Health Services has demanded that all first-line health care providers be fully vaccinated by October 31st. The deadline is fast approaching, and any registered staff unable to prove they have taken both doses will be suspended free of charge.

















Larivee said she supports the vaccine mandate – “this is absolutely the most important way to reduce the burden that is overloading our healthcare system and also to reduce the number of people who are seriously ill with the COVID virus,” she told Global News Me

But she is concerned about more experienced nurses, who she said have already worked “a considerable amount” of overtime in short-staff hospitals for nearly two years.

“This is now the fourth wave. Every single wave has been challenging for them, and the cumulative impact on it is very traumatic,” she said.

“Many of our members are extremely stressed and are really struggling to deal with the challenges that are coming … I’m very concerned about the impacts we will see in the many months to come, as they really “They do not see much hope for change in the near future.”

Read more: COVID-19: Pre-Christian nurses fear healthcare system could collapse due to vaccine mandate for workers

But some say this shortcoming has been around for a long time and that governments may not have had to implement such harsh mandates if they gave healthcare workers more reason to want to stay in their roles.

Stewart said she supports the vaccine mandates, but is concerned they will become “the straw that broke the camel’s back” for many workers who were already considering leaving the healthcare industry.

SEIU Healthcare has asked the government to increase the minimum wage to $ 25 an hour for Personal Services Employees (PSW) and $ 35 an hour for registered trainee nurses.

“I really believe that if there were more attractions for these jobs, even those who are hesitant about getting the vaccine would take a look at the full-time job if it were there, salaries, benefits, the environment in which they work, and you probably see more incentive to stay, “Stewart said.

Since the pandemic began in 2019, says the Canadian Institute for Health Information more than 90,000 healthcare workers have been infected with COVID-19 and 43 have died.

Stewart said the rate of infections and deaths among health care workers, combined with poor working conditions, low wages, lack of full-time and 24-hour work, has made it almost impossible to recruit new employees.

“This is a systemic problem of a long-standing issue across the healthcare sector,” she said.

“It has just peaked over the last 20 months and especially now with the vaccine mandate, we are seeing that workers are not staying, they do not have the right incentives to stay now.”

-With files by Caryn Lieberman of Global News, Heather Yourex-West and Phil Carpenter, Reuters and the Canadian Press

