As floods devastate China, 13 die as the bus falls off the bridge





For the second time in three months, China is facing the consequences of violent flooding caused by days of extremely heavy rains that have left at least 28 people dead and displaced more than 120,000 in the northern parts of the country. The death toll included 13 people who died after a passenger bus fell into a river on Monday from a flooded bridge near the northern city of Shijiazhuang, according to Chinese media reports. Video circulating on the internet showed stranded passengers waiting to be rescued on the roof of a nearly submerged bus as it flew into the river. As of Monday evening, 37 people had been rescued from the bus, according to CCTV, China’s state broadcaster.

They have also exposed the weakness of China’s energy supply. Shanxi Province, China’s coal country, was among the regions hardest hit by floods in recent weeks, with torrential rains leaving at least 15 people dead. The floods also caused operations in 60 coal mines in the province to be suspended, according to Chinese state media. The disruption comes as the government is trying to overcome electricity shortages and nationwide outages caused in part by rising energy prices and rising demand.

The heaviest rains occurred last week as many were traveling to China for the seven-day national holiday known as Golden Week. Chinese state news media reported that 600 mines in Shanxi Province remained operational and that many workers had given up their holiday plans to make sure they could continue to produce coal. Two-thirds of China’s electricity comes from coal. In addition to closing the mine, flooding disrupted rail service on several lines in Shanxi Province and caused part of the wall of the ancient city of Pingyao, one of China’s best-preserved medieval cities, to collapse. At least 17,000 buildings were destroyed and large areas of agricultural land were flooded, according to state news media. Other regions affected by the recent floods include the northern provinces of Hebei and Shaanxi.

While the death toll in the latest round of flooding appears to be lower than in July, many people on Chinese social media asked why local media had little coverage of the disaster. Hu Xijin, editor of the Communist Party-owned Global Times newspaper, wrote on his Weibo account on social media Saturday that the floods in Shanxi had received less attention because casualties were minimal and flood relief efforts had gone smoothly. , contributing to the stability of the country during the holiday.

Some commentators on social media seemed to suggest the opposite. On Sunday, a person went to Weibo to seek help for people in the remote village of Nanfenggou, in rural Shanxi Province. There are all elderly, and electricity and water have been cut off, the user wrote. We do not know if there is enough food.

