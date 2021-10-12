Markets Are Moving: Australia’s Economic Costs of Climate Inaction





We are already counting the costs of climate-induced disasters such as fires, droughts, cyclones and floods. These effects of deteriorating climate do not only cause physical damage to property. Economic activity breaks down, productivity is lost and health costs physical and mental growth. As reported, these catastrophes are estimated to have led to global economic losses of $ 272 billion in 2020, according to research by Munich Re. Acting swiftly on climate change issues. Failure to rapidly reduce emissions this decade is projected to lead to exponential increases in climate change costs over multiple generations. One estimate puts global inaction economic losses at $ 24.1 trillion a year by 2100. For Australia, the figure is $ 129 billion a year. The Australian Government has failed to recognize the costs of climate change, and similarly, the significant economic opportunities to act quickly and early on climate change. In contrast, carbon border tariffs are now inevitable with Australia on the firing line due to our slow and weak national progress in reducing greenhouse gas emissions. The question is not whether we should act on climate change, but rather, when will we choose to do so? Every day we delay, we pay a heavier price. This report looks at the economic impact that carbon frontier tariffs can have on the Australian economy if we do not take appropriate action to address climate change now in line with our key trading allies. Key Findings: 1. The world is moving to respond to the climate crisis with carbon boundary tariffs now inevitable. Australians will pay a price because of our slow and weak national progress in reducing greenhouse gas emissions. The European Union has already announced a Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) and this is expected to be the first of many such schemes, as countries seek to level the playing field in climate action.

Such moves are being considered by other jurisdictions, including Australia’s major trading partners, as countries adjust their response in line with the urgency of the climate challenge.

As one of the world’s largest emitters per capita and an advanced economy, Australia is under increasing international pressure to use its natural advantages to reduce emissions quickly and deeply this decade and help the world reach zero net as soon as possible.

Australians are already incurring significant climate costs associated with worsening extreme weather. Under a high emission scenario, the costs of more frequent and severe events such as fires, storms and floods, as well as long-term trends such as sea level rise and average temperatures, could rise to $ 94 billion a year for Australia by 2060 and $ 129 billion a year by 2100. 2. Economic modeling shows that carbon border tariffs will reduce demand for Australian exports, reduce economic growth and put thousands of Australian jobs at risk. Australia will experience a cut in our Gross Domestic Product (GDP) from the EU CBAM. If South Korea, China and the Group of 7 (G7) follow suit our GDP losses will reach more than $ 4 billion. The national revenue loss is more than $ 12.5 billion, representing a loss in living standards. Several thousand jobs are also at risk.

Impacts will not be in either states, or sectors, with Queensland and New South Wales bearing the brunt of the burden due to the dominance of targeted export goods especially coal produced in those states.

If South Korea, China and the G7 follow the EU in introducing CBAMs, Queensland could lose more than 50,000 jobs, while in NSW about 20,000 jobs would be at risk. Under this scenario, Queensland is projected to lose more than $ 10 billion in State Gross Domestic Product, and NSW more than $ 5 billion.

Such economic losses will be complicated by other factors such as rising capital costs which will result in declining public and private investment; further delaying growth and employment. 3. Every day that the Australian Government delays climate action is hurting families and businesses in lost economic opportunities and rising costs. By failing to act on climate change and promote low-emission industries, Australia is losing significant economic opportunities as global demand for clean products accelerates. Sweden, for example, is supplying green steel to Volvo, while the Canadian Government has announced that it will become a world leader in carbon neutral cement in partnership with that industry.

Modeling by Deloitte Access Economics suggests that support for a low-carbon economy in Australia will add $ 680 billion to economic growth and 250,000 new jobs by 2070.

The UK green economy is now estimated to be worth almost A400 billion dollars, which is four times larger than the manufacturing sector and growth is projected to grow by 6.7% per year over the five years to 2025-26.

A growing number of countries have a carbon price which requires those responsible for creating emissions to pay for them. As such carbon prices continue to rise over time in the face of stronger global commitments to net zero, the costs of inaction will also rise.

Science is clear that all countries need to reduce emissions this decade, with the Climate Council recommending a 75% reduction this decade for Australia on its way to net zero by 2035. As a first step, the federal government should at least to comply with the commitments of our key allies and commit to Make a gift today to amplify the findings of our report and put pressure on the Federal Government to cut emissions this decade.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.climatecouncil.org.au/resources/markets-moving-economic-costs-australias-climate-inaction/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]ite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos