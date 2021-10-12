Samsung chief Lee Jae-yong pleads guilty to drug charges





Samsung leader Lee Jae-yong pleaded guilty in Seoul on Tuesday to the illegal use of an anesthetic, the latest chapter in the legal saga of the heir to South Korea’s largest conglomerate. Samsung is South Korea’s most important company, with its electronics unit accounting for almost 20 percent of the country’s exports, and the nearly five-year-old soap opera of the scandal surrounding Lee has drawn the nation, giving a glimpse of the two intersections of difficult. of industry and politics and the domestic life of one of the very rich countries of the country. To industry observers, it has raised concerns about Mr. Lees’ ability to manage the large conglomerate of business interests ranging from smartphones to life insurance, under a seemingly relentless legal cloud. Addressing the Seoul District Central Court, Mr. Lee said he had used propofol surgical anesthesia as part of a skin treatment over five years starting in 2015. A hospital in Gangnam, one of the city’s richest neighborhoods, had issued him dozens of prescriptions for the drug, he said.

South Korean prosecutors had indicted Mr Lee in June on charges of using a narcotic for non-medical purposes. They have demanded that he pay more than $ 72,000 in fines. The court is expected to make a final decision on the case in two weeks. The staff of the clinic prescribing the medicine have been charged and are facing a separate trial. Mr. Lee, 53, is the vice president of Samsung and has run the big business since a heart attack disabled his father, Samsung Kun-hee, chairman of Samsung, in 2014. His father died last year, and God Lee is his only son. In 2017, Mr. Lee was arrested on bribery charges after being accused of paying $ 36 million to Choi Soon-sil, a central figure in the Park Geun-hye administration nationwide political scandal. He was later sentenced and held for about a year in prison. He went to jail for the second time this January for bribing a former South Korean president. Mr Lee was sentenced to two and a half years in prison by Seoul High Court but was released on parole in August. Mr. Lee also faces separate charges of unfair trading and stock manipulation. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

“I’m sorry to have caused such concern for my personal affairs,” he said in his closing statement to the court on Tuesday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/10/12/business/samsungs-chief-lee-jae-yong-pleads-guilty-to-a-prescription-drug-charge.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos