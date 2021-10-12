UK early approach to pandemic cost thousands of lives, new report says: Coronavirus updatesExBulletin







Hollie Adams / Bloomberg via Getty Images

Hollie Adams / Bloomberg via Getty Images The UK’s initial response to the coronavirus pandemic ranks among the worst public health failures in the country’s history, causing “thousands” of avoidable deaths, says a new report. In the first weeks, as the virus began to spread in the UK, the government chose not to limit mass gatherings a radical departure from the blockades that China quickly imposed. It was slower to impose widespread blockades than the US and many other countries. Instead, in the UK, a “fatalism” over the ability to control the virus placed between government officials and scientific advisers seeking to “manage, but not suppress, the infection,” the new report said. , which is called “Coronavirus: lessons learned to date.” “It came down to the practice of acknowledging that the herd immunity from infection was the inevitable result,” he said, adding, “However, it would be an exaggeration to say that the Government and its advisers were promoting the purchase of Covid-19 for accelerate herd immunity in the population “. By default, however, the government approach allowed the virus to spread to the population in the hope that the natural immune response generated by those exposed to the coronavirus would help alleviate the pandemic. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was later tested positive for coronavirus, initially allowed schools, restaurants, sports venues, cinemas and bars to remain open. His decision was supported by an advisory group of scientists in the UK. The report, produced by the UK Committee on Health and Social Welfare and the Science and Technology Committee, said the decision not to close and social distancing soon reached “one of the most important public health failures that the UK has United has ever experienced. “ She blamed the failure of politics on “grouping” between politicians and scientists that led to a resistance to the adoption of the measures as in other countries. “Rapid discharge of people from hospitals to care homes without adequate testing or rigorous isolation” was also a key issue in the early response to the pandemic, the report said. Although the UK changed its approach as the death toll rose, the damage had already been done, according to the report. “[It] was a mistake that allowed patients to be transferred to care homes without the severity shown in countries like Germany and Hong Kong. “This, combined with the unproven staff that brought the infection into community homes, led to thousands of deaths which could have been avoided,” she said. The report also noted a sudden cessation of community testing in the early stages of the pandemic, which left authorities without the information needed to address the rise in infections. “A country with a world-class expertise in data analysis should not have faced the biggest health crisis in a hundred years with virtually no data to analyze.” Despite the significant criticism contained in the more than 140-page report, he offered an assessment of the government’s handling of vaccine development and distribution, saying London’s investment in vaccines, starting with the UK Vaccine Network in 2016, “was clearly paid”. The spread of vaccines was not “simple navigation,” the report acknowledged, pointing to problems in getting enough doses from drug manufacturers. “However, the Government and [National Health Service] managed to maintain public confidence in the management and operation of the vaccination program, in part through a transparent communication program, “he said.

