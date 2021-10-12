Finland serves coffee in the car powered by the air we breathe at Expo 2020 Dubai





Coffee with a twist is being served to visitors at the Finlands Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai. Using a wonderful scientific process, a special machine inhales the air in the pavilion, separates the carbon dioxide and mixes it with the hydrogen extracted from the water to create methane. Methane is used to start the car to serve perfect espresso through a conventional coffee maker. Electricity to power the espresso machine is extracted from the air in the pavilion, and the espresso machine is a great way to demonstrate this, said Mario, a pavilion volunteer. Finns love to drink coffee, and we drink more coffee per head than any other country, about 12 pounds per person each year. A CO2 powered coffee machine in the Finnish pavilion. The car is powered by a generator that blows air out of the pavilion to use carbon dioxide. “It separates CO2 from all the other gases in the air. At the same time an electrolysis process separates hydrogen from oxygen into water. “We then use hydrogen combined with CO2 taken from the atmosphere inside the pavilion to create methane. Methane is then used as an energy source for the coffee machine. “It burns inside the car to create electricity and a by-product of water that is also reused.” The process is an example of free carbon capture, combining CO2 with renewable source hydrogen. It offers the potential for cheaper, synthetic natural gas as a sustainable energy source. Sustainability and renewable energy are the main themes of Expo 2020 Dubai. The design of the Finnish pavilion, called Snow Cape, is inspired by a traditional Bedouin tent. Inside, visitors enter a large wooden gorge with an open view up to the sky. The building resembles a white tent made of snow, offering an overview of Finnish design and inventions, with a mind-binding theme, creating the future. Updated: October 12, 2021, 11:56 AM

