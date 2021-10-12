Fortin should use the military grievance process to challenge the removal, the Federal Court decides





Major General Dany Fortin should use the military’s internal grievance process to challenge the grounds for his departure earlier this year as head of Canada’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution campaign. Federal Court Judge Ann Marie McDonald ruled Tuesday, backing up with federal government attorneys who argued that Fortin’s request for a judicial review of his removal should be overturned, and the trial used instead. of army complaints. “It is clear that the issues raised in the application are service-related issues and allegations of political interference are not ‘extraordinary circumstances’ that would allow MGen Fortin to bypass the grievance process and seek a preliminary ruling in this Court,” he said. decided McDonald Me “Therefore, as MGen Fortin has not yet used the CAF appeal process on these issues, the Court will not consider the merits of his claim as it was filed prematurely.” The story goes down the ad READ MORE:Here you have everything you need to know about General-General. Dany Fortins Legal Challenge Fortin’s legal team and government attorneys quarreled for two days in September over the case, which lays claims that Fortin was removed from his high-profile post at the Canada Public Health Agency in May over what lawyers’s his call it “political interference.” Fortin’s lawyers claim he has been denied the right to due process, presumption of innocence and privacy, and have demanded that he return to the top of the vaccine, or be placed in a similar position. Government lawyers in turn asked McDonald to dismiss Fortin’s lawsuit. Read more: Fortins Legal Team Submits Crown Documents in Case of Sexual Assault of Military Officer They claimed that Acting Chief of Defense General Wayne Eyre made the decision to remove Fortin in the interest of vaccination efforts and a police investigation into Fortin’s conduct. And they said that if he was not happy with the move, he should have taken it with the army.















3:52

Major-General Dany Fortin speaks after being formally charged with sexual assault





Major-General Dany Fortin speaks after being formally charged with sexual assault on August 18, 2021

The Federal Court ruling is split from the battle Fortin is battling in criminal court after Quebec police charged him last month with a sexual assault charge in connection with an alleged 1988 incident that was initially investigated by military police. . The story goes down the ad The case will be returned to a Quebec court on November 5th. With files from The Canadian Press. © 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

