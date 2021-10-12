The Federal Court rejects the General-General. Fortin’s attempt to challenge abolition as head of vaccine proliferation

The Federal Court of Canada has told the Major-General. Dany Fortin that the military grievance process is the right way to address his claim that political interference led to his removal as head of the vaccine.

In a written decision issued today, Justice Anne Marie McDonald said the career soldier had not fully benefited from the compensation mechanism already in place for members of the Armed Forces.

“I conclude that this is an appropriate case for the Court to exercise restraint,” she wrote. Major-General Fortin “must exhaust the internal appeals process before seeking a solution in this Court,” she added.

As a result, justice has sided with federal attorneys and approved the government’s request to drop the request for a judicial review.

Fortin was removed as head of the vaccine group last May, two months after an investigation was launched into a complaint of sexual misconduct against him.

In August, Fortin was charged with sexual assault in connection with an incident alleged to have occurred in 1988, when he was a student at the Royal Military College Saint-Jean.

He went to court to challenge the decision to remove him from his interim role in directing the spread of vaccines at the Canadian Public Health Agency (PHAC) after the military decided to hand over his case to Quebec prosecutors.

His lawyers argued that his dismissal was due to political interference and were demanding that their client return to his previous position at an equivalent.

The judge finds no ‘extraordinary circumstances’ in Fortin’s case

Fortin’s legal team also argued that the military grievance process is a very cumbersome tool to deal with a case like his.

The judge disagreed.

“In my opinion, the high – profile nature of [Maj.-Gen.]”Fortin’s position and allegations of political interference are not exceptional circumstances that allow him to circumvent the internal grievance process,” McDonald wrote.

“The decision to remove him from [Public Health Agency of Canada] the position was [acting chief of the defence staff’s] decision to take “.

Justice McDonald also said that the issue of Fortin’s return “is considered more accurately by the CAF and not by the Courts” and that the whole issue is service-related and “needs to be addressed internally”.

McDonald ruled that Fortin had not demonstrated that the decision to remove him from his PHAC position could not be remedied through the CAF grievance process.

Major General Dany Fortin (right) sits with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (second from right) Minister for Intergovernmental Affairs Dominic LeBlanc (left) and Chief Public Officer of Canada Dr. Theresa Tam for a press conference in Ottawa on Thursday, December 10, 2020. (Sean Kilpatrick / Canadian Press)

Fortin’s lawyer did not say whether there would be an appeal.

“We are disappointed with the result,” Natalia Rodriguez said in a mediation.

“We are reviewing the decision with Major General Fortin to determine the next steps. It is unfortunate that the Court did not address the merits of Major General Fortin’s case and instead determined that the appeal was an appropriate alternative solution.”

Rodriguez said she and her client claim that the military appeals process cannot overturn a decision taken outside the military chain of command and that the rectification system lacks authority over government ministers who chose to remove Fort from his employment.