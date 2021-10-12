International
UN High Court Anon largely with Somalia over Kenya in Ocean dispute
NAIROBI, Kenya The United Nations High Court has mainly joined Somalia for Kenya in a dispute over how to designate a disputed area in the Indian Ocean thought to be rich in oil and gas, a major decision that could escalate tensions in the region and eventually reshape the two countries’ maritime borders.
The ruling by the International Court of Justice in The Hague concluded a multi-year, long-delayed case that has strained relations between neighboring countries in the strategic Horn of Africa. While the court ceded most of the disputed territory to Somalia, it also shifted part of the border north a little, in line with Kenya’s request.
Even before the court ruled, Kenya withdrew from the case, saying it would not recognize any trial. Court decisions are binding but unenforceable, and many other countries have chosen to ignore them.
But this dispute, experts say, threatens to inject another note of insecurity in a region already plagued by terrorism, internal conflict and widespread instability.
Here you have an overview of why the Somalia-Kenya dispute matters and what its political, security and economic implications may be for the wider region.
Why is this part of the ocean so important to Somalia and Kenya?
In two words: natural resources. The disputed offshore area, which covers about 62,000 square kilometers, is thought to have large oil and gas reserves that could provide a major boost to the economy of any country that controls it.
The area is also rich in fish, and a shift to maritime boundaries could mean the loss of livelihoods for some fishing communities, especially those in Lamu County, on the north coast, said Meron Elias, a Horn of Africa researcher with the International Crisis Group. . With At least two fishing landing sites exist within the disputed area and Kenyan fishermen there protested repeatedly and called on regional authorities to intervene.
Lamu County is also a popular tourist destination and is home to a U.S. military base, as well as a new, deep-water port built in China aimed at connecting landlocked East African economies, such as of Ethiopia and South Sudan, with global trade routes. with
The dispute over the relatively narrow triangle in the Indian Ocean reflects the concern that has defined the relationship between the two countries since independence. For Kenyans, Somali claims are part of that they call their neighbors revived expansionist agenda, a reference to a breakaway conflict from the 1960s by ethnic Somalis in Kenya who populate northeastern districts along the border with Somalia.
The dispute has served as political food for leaders in both countries.
For Somalia, which has entered a hot election period, the ruling by international courts could provide a political impetus for President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, who is seeking a second term in office and has fueled nationalist sentiment over the maritime dispute.
Kenya, which has deployed troops in Somalia as part of the African Union peacekeeping force, often complains that its contributions to stabilizing its neighbor by deterring the threat of Al Shabab, an al-Qaeda affiliate, and hosting Somali refugees are not appreciated. .
Why do the two countries not agree on who controls the area?
The main source of contention for both Kenya and Somalia has been the way the maritime border should be extended from the land border.
Somalia wanted its maritime territory to be defined by a line crossing southeast of its land border, and the court largely granted this. Kenya wanted that line to cross east in a straight line parallel to the equator.
For years, both countries tried to resolve the issue through diplomatic negotiations. When it failed, Somalia, in August 2014, raised an issue with the UN tribunal to determine the maritime border.
In 2017, the court was rejected Kenyas argued that it lacked jurisdiction, but it took another four years to begin hearings on the case.
In March, shortly before the first public hearings began, Kenya withdrew from the proceedings, saying his legal team had not been given enough time to prepare. She also objected to the presence on the legal panel of a judge, Abdulqawi Yusuf, a Somali national who had served as court president until February.
Is the judgment final and enforceable?
Article 94 of the UN Statute states that member states must respect the decisions of the courts and that each party must seek recourse from the Security Council if the other party fails to fulfill its obligations.
In this case, the court rejected Kenya’s argument that there was an existing border agreement with Somalia and that the regulation of the maritime border would pose a serious security concern or endanger the livelihoods of fishing communities. But the court also rejected Somalia’s claims that Kenya is violating international law and rejected its compensation claim.
While court decisions are final and without appeal, she has no way of enforcing them. Last week, Kenya said it would not bind to a ruling, following the path of other countries, including the United States and China, that have ignored the court rulings.
While the situation may remain tense, it is unlikely to escalate into a full-blown conflict, said Timothy Walker, maritime project director at the Institute for Security Studies in South Africa.
With a weak federal government and a newborn maritime authority, Somalia is not yet a country that can necessarily enforce its own laws or international laws at sea, said Mr. Walker.
Where do the two countries go from here?
The court ruling adds to a long list of challenges that are already testing relations between Kenya and Somalia.
Last December, Mogadishu severed diplomatic ties with Nairobi after accusing it of interfering in its internal affairs, only to restore them in May.
For its part, Kenya has expelled Somali lawmakers and, at one point, suspended direct flights from Somalia to Nairobi.
Somalia also terminated visas upon arrival for Kenyan citizens and banned the import of Kenyan khat, a soft stimulant leaf that brings millions of dollars to the Kenyan economy.
To ease tensions in the future, experts say the two countries could turn to the African Union or other regional bodies to try to find a way forward, said Abdimalik Abdullahi, an independent researcher in Mogadishu.
This can be done, he said, through the creation of technical committees that can resolve other unresolved issues, leaders who maintain contacts and communication channels and avoid any unilateral military activity in those waters.
Sources
2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/10/12/world/africa/kenya-somalia-maritime-dispute.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]