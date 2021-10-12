UN High Court Anon largely with Somalia over Kenya in Ocean dispute

NAIROBI, Kenya The United Nations High Court has mainly joined Somalia for Kenya in a dispute over how to designate a disputed area in the Indian Ocean thought to be rich in oil and gas, a major decision that could escalate tensions in the region and eventually reshape the two countries’ maritime borders.

The ruling by the International Court of Justice in The Hague concluded a multi-year, long-delayed case that has strained relations between neighboring countries in the strategic Horn of Africa. While the court ceded most of the disputed territory to Somalia, it also shifted part of the border north a little, in line with Kenya’s request.

Even before the court ruled, Kenya withdrew from the case, saying it would not recognize any trial. Court decisions are binding but unenforceable, and many other countries have chosen to ignore them.

But this dispute, experts say, threatens to inject another note of insecurity in a region already plagued by terrorism, internal conflict and widespread instability.