The wrong steps of Britains Covid cost thousands of lives, the investigation reveals





LONDON Britain The initial response to the Covid-19 pandemic ranks as one of the most significant public health failures the UK has ever experienced, a parliamentary inquiry was reported on Tuesday, blaming the government for thousands of deaths that could have been avoided. On a very critical issue, Report 151 pages, two committees of lawmakers write that the failure of governments to conduct extensive testing or to quickly impose other blockades and restrictions resulted in a pursuit of the herd’s immunity from infection acknowledging that many people would get the coronavirus and that the only option was to try to manage that spread. It is now clear that this was the wrong policy and that it led to a higher initial death toll than would have resulted from a more pronounced early policy, the report concluded.

Although many of his findings were already known, the report emerged from the first authoritative investigation into the pandemic response in Britain. The investigation, led by lawmakers from Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party, described a host of failures by his government in the months following the first cases of the coronavirus were discovered in Britain in January 2020.

Britain has experienced one of the worst Covid-19 outbreaks among rich nations, with 162,000 deaths officially attributed to the disease. Like many Western democracies, at the beginning of the pandemic it tried to balance individual freedoms with strict measures such as blockades, and suffered from mismanagement at high levels of government. The country has tried to take those steps backwards, competing forward last winter and spring as one of the world leaders in vaccinations, with more than three-quarters of people aged 12 and over now received two doses of a Covid vaccineWith As deaths fell from previous peaks, Britain lifted almost all restrictions, and although infections remain high, Mr Johnson has tried to portray the country as leaving the worst of the pandemic behind him. But as he struggles with a range of new economic problems, the report reiterated criticism of his governments dealing with the virus. It does not require the government to act, but its findings are likely to affect public debate for months to come. or full public inquiry promised by Mr. Johnson is not scheduled to start until next year. This report highlights UK government failures to contain Covid, including delayed border measures, non-existent testing for weeks, lack of PPE for front-line workers and a late blockage, said Devi Sridhar , head of the global public health program at the University of Edinburgh. Hopefully, lessons will be learned from this.

The investigation was based on numerous interviews over the past year with government officials and experts, many of which were held in open sessions. He concluded that while Britain had a powerful system for detecting and responding to major public health threats, it was highly risk-oriented pandemic influenza rather than a more prevalent, more dangerous respiratory disease such as Covid -19, SARS or MERS.

Asian countries with the most recent experience of such diseases quickly put in place aggressive control, testing and tracking strategies. But in Britain, government scientific advisers advocated a much more gradual approach, mistakenly believing that a new, unknown and rampant virus could be fixed in such a precise way, the report said. Lawmakers found that such decisions were the product of group thinking between senior officials in Mr. Johnson’s government and his advisers, who relied on mathematical models to guide their response. On Tuesday, the government defended its actions, saying they were guided by science, and reiterated its regret for the countries’ suffering. The backlog for the challenges we faced cannot be applied, Steve Barclay, a cabinet minister, told BBC Radio. But in fact, at the beginning of the outbreak, infectious disease and public health experts urged the British government to take stronger action. Just in late March 2020, with infections doubling every three days and the national health system at risk of overloading, Mr. Johnson changed course and ordered a complete nationwide blockade a week to two weeks after France, Spain and Italy had done so. The loss of that time was very fatal for many people, the report says. Mr Johnson, who was hospitalized with Covid in April 2020, has repeatedly faced opposition to pandemic restrictions from a large faction within his party.

The investigation found that the governments ‘decision not to order a blockade or to carry out extensive traces of contacts was partly due to officials’ belief that the British public would not accept such restrictions, a view based on limited evidence and came out to be false, as people generally respected the blockade measures, the report said.

The assumption of inconsistency was one of the critical things that was completely wrong in all official opinion, Dominic Cummings, a former top adviser to Mr. Johnson, told lawmakers in testimony this spring during which he convicted his former boss. for disability. The decision to abandon widespread testing early in the pandemic also cost lives, especially as older people were discharged from hospitals to care homes without knowing if they or their caregivers were infected with the virus. Low test levels meant the country lost visibility of where the disease was spreading, the report said. Care facilities, like many hospitals, lacked protective equipment, allowing the virus to spread among the most vulnerable people in the country. Peter English, a retired consultant on communicable disease control, said the government panel of health experts, the Scientific Advisory Group on Emergencies, was full of misguided experts, people who lacked experience with infectious diseases. They had many modelers in place, but very few people who were used to dealing with these things and managing explosions in practice, he said. The investigation assessed certain aspects of pandemic treatment by Britain, particularly its early investment in vaccine research, including support for the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine which has become one of the most widely administered in the world.

The governments’ decision to extend the interval between vaccine doses, to enable as many people as possible to receive an injection, was decisive and courageous, and significantly increased the pace of protection for the UK population, according to the report. report. A more complete calculation of Britains response is unlikely to happen for years. Public investigations like the one promised by Mr. Johnson tend to be lengthy and exhausting. An investigation into the June 2017 deadly fire at Grenfell Tower in London, for example, has not yet been completed. Jonathan Ashworth, a lawmaker with the opposition Labor Party, said the Covid investigation pointed to monumental mistakes by the government. At every step the ministers ignored the warnings, responded with complacency and were too slow to act, he said in a statement. We need a public inquiry now, so that mistakes of such tragic proportions were never repeated. Mark Landler contributed to the report.

