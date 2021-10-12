Putin says Russia should speed up vaccination against Covid-19





Addressing the newly elected State Duma lawmakers – the lower house of the Russian parliament – Putin urged lawmakers gathered in the Kremlin to persuade the Russian public to get vaccinated as the situation continues to deteriorate across the country.

“You know that the number of infections is increasing in many regions and medical specialists are working in difficult conditions. We all know very well that vaccination can save us from the virus and from a severe course of the disease. It is necessary to “The rate of vaccination is increasing,” Putin said.

“I would like to ask you to be more active in this work, to educate people and to speak to the media. People trust and listen to your advice and recommendations. It is very important that we do this without a ton of administrative reprimand. We should “Work patiently and patiently with people and explain to them the benefits of preventing this dangerous disease,” Putin added. Russia lags behind most of the world when it comes to vaccinating its population, despite being the first country in the world to adopt it. a coronavirus vaccine, Sputnik V , for use in August 2020. Putin’s directive came on the same day that Russia recorded 973 deaths in the last 24 hours — the highest number of deaths from Covid-19 in the country since the pandemic began. Russia has now recorded over 900 deaths a day for seven consecutive days. In total, Russia has officially registered 218,345 deaths from coronavirus according to the country’s coronavirus working group – the highest number of deaths in Europe. The actual death toll could be even higher because of the way Russia classifies coronavirus deaths. Rosstat, the Russian statistics agency, records coronavirus-related deaths where the virus was not the sole or primary cause of death, but Russia’s coronavirus working group does not include them in the official death toll. Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova, who is responsible for the country’s coronavirus response, said at a government televised meeting on Friday that 47.8 million Russians had received their first stroke and only 42.4 million had been fully vaccinated in a country with a population of about 146. million Me A recent poll by the independent Levada-Center poll found that 52% of Russians are not ready to be vaccinated against coronavirus with Russian-made vaccines. Russia has not yet approved any vaccine produced from outside the coronavirus, and only Russian ones are available nationwide. Reluctance to get vaccinated reflects a wider distrust of the institution, Alexandra Arkhipova, a social anthropologist and researcher at RANEPA University in Moscow, told CNN. Russians tend to trust doctors they know personally and not state medical institutions, she added. Thirty-eight Russian regions have introduced mandatory vaccine requirements for citizens and certain public-sector employees, Rospotrebnadzor’s head of Russian public health supervisor Anna Popova said on Tuesday. The Kremlin has expressed disappointment with the country’s low vaccination rates with Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov saying on Monday “the pandemic is not going away, it is turning into new waves … the only thing that saves lives is stabbing.” . Peskov stressed that the government is using every opportunity to urge Russians to be vaccinated, and even called on the media to “repeat this a hundred times a day.” Russian state media has become increasingly critical of people who do not want or decide not to get vaccinated. Earlier this month, Dmitry Kisisov, a senior Russian speaker on state television, told viewers that despite recent recordings of deaths and the rate of infection, “citizens, for the most part, do not pay attention to themselves or others.” “.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/10/12/world/putin-covid-19-vaccination-duma-intl/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos