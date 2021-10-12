Energy crisis: UK government will only support firms on the verge of closing | Kwasi Kwarteng

Heavy industry struggling with rising energy costs will only receive support if they can prove they have been pushed to the brink of closure, Whitehall sources said, as industry leaders warned the package looked like no more than adhesive plaster weak.

A senior government source said on Tuesday that any scheme for companies would be tool-tested, time-limited and payable to make sure it only dealt with the most serious cases of those who would stop production or to pass completely.

It can amount to hundreds of millions of pounds, but will be designed as loans, not grants, in order to collect taxpayers’ money.

But industry leaders expressed skepticism that this would be enough, highlighting issues such as UK energy costs for the steel sector that are up to 80% higher than those paid in the rest of Europe .

The proposal to support factories in distress was put forward by Kwasi Kwarteng, business secretary, who is winning a battle against Chancellor Rishi Sunak to get some form of financial support for companies at risk of closure. Kwarteng is now understood to be pushing for a scheme to be urgently approved by the Treasury.

Boris Johnson, currently on holiday in Spain, was forced into a row Monday between two cabinet ministers, backing Kwartengs pressure for an intervention.

The clash erupted on Sunday after a Treasury source accused Kwarteng of making a mistake and inventing things related to the inclusion of chancellors in any proposal for a bailout package. Kwarteng formally submitted a request to the Treasury on Monday.

Gareth Stace, general manager of UK Steel trading body, said that while they welcomed Kwartengs’ intervention, they had not yet seen details of the proposals he submitted.

He said that without adequate support the industry faced huge job losses, with plants being forced to close as they were unable to continue operating.

The main test in this proposal is whether we will now be on an equal footing with steelmakers in Germany? Tha Stace. If this package turns out that we still pay 80% more for energy than our competitors in continental Europe, then really this will be a really weak plaster in what is really a big crisis we are going through for the moment.

Steve Barclay, the Cabinet Office minister, stressed that taxpayers’ money must be protected in every way possible.

We were eager to work with them as we overcome the pressures they currently face, he told Times Radio. Here there is a balance between what needs to be given and taxpayer protection, given that we have high tax rates, that we have borrowed a considerable amount over the last two years.

There are some specific issues around energy-intensive industries and we were working with them to understand them and see what is proportionate to taxpayers in terms of that answer.

It is thought the total package could run into the hundreds of millions of pounds, with industries such as ceramics and paper as well as steelmaking among those likely to seek support.

Stephen Kinnock, Labor MP with Port Talbot steel mills in his constituency and chairman of the steel parliamentary group, said the business department had declared itself powerless when it addressed problems in the past and painted the Treasury as the bad guys. who refused to provide financial support. He said the Treasury, however, had refused meetings with the steel industry and had addressed MPs in the business department.

The feedback from BEIS (Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy) has always been: They are the bad guys in the Treasury and we really want to help you, but why not talk directly to the Treasury. It is truly extraordinary for them to tell us when they are supposed to lead in this, Kinnock said. The Treasury does not even respond to our letters and directs us back to the BEIS. You switch from column to post.

He said proposals to help the energy-intensive industry such as the steel sector had been submitted for many years, with calls for lower grid costs, a cap on wholesale costs and lower green tariffs, which would to be politically difficult before the Cop26 conference on climate change Me

On the idea of ​​loans, Kinnock said: It takes them out of the political adjustment of trying to do something more permanent, but basically these are issues that have affected the steel industry and forced them to compete with one hand tied behind back for six years. years, so I would say it’s time to take the bull by the horns and deal with these issues.