“Progress on a number of fronts” after US-Taliban meetings, says spox State





“There were productive discussions on the issue of humanitarian aid,” Price told a news conference, noting that there was “at least a degree of consensus” about the desire for aid.

The Biden administration has said it will provide direct assistance to the people of Afghanistan amid growing concerns about a possible humanitarian catastrophe in Afghanistan as the country’s medical system weakens and its economy is on the verge of collapse.

World leaders warned of the need for urgent action to avert such a collapse during a G20 summit in Afghanistan on Tuesday. The European Union announced an additional $ 800 million in emergency aid to help avoid a “major humanitarian collapse” in that country.

“We are committed to working closely with the international community and using diplomatic, humanitarian and economic means to address the situation in Afghanistan and to support the Afghan people,” US President Joe Biden said on Twitter after the meeting.

U.S. officials attended a series of engagements with Taliban representatives in the Qatari capital, including a joint meeting with European officials on Tuesday, Price said, and humanitarian aid was a major topic of discussion at all meetings. A senior U.S. delegation, including Deputy Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Tom West, CIA Deputy Director David Cohen, and USAID Senior Humanitarian Officer Sarah Charles, all traveled to Doha this year. weekend for the first such high-level meetings with the Taliban since the US withdrawal from Afghanistan in late August. Price described the meetings as “sincere” and said counter-terrorism was a key component in Tuesday’s G20 discussions and meeting, saying the US would “do what we have to do” to ensure Afghanistan does not it becomes “a launching pad” for attacks against the United States. “ “This is our priority, we have the skills to do it,” he said without elaborating on those skills. He said there was “a common interest group” on the issue, noting that “ISIS-K is a mutual threat to the Taliban and to the United States and our partners.” Price described the meetings between US officials and the Taliban over the weekend as “mostly positive”, saying the US delegation made it clear that the Taliban would be tried “only for his actions”. “We engaged on a practical and pragmatic basis … focusing on security and terrorism concerns, in a way a common threat from groups like ISIS-K in Afghanistan, a safe passage for American citizens and foreign nationals. and as well as our Afghan partners in whom we have a special commitment, and of course human rights, “Price said. “We have made it very clear where we stand in the composition of this caretaker government,” he said. The spokesman said the US wanted to “take care that six weeks from now, six months from now, when any future Afghan government is officially announced, that that government will keep the commitments made by the Taliban”, but noted that “the Taliban “Months ago, six weeks ago, it was somewhat different from the behavior of the Taliban today.” Price said some of the Taliban’s behavior is “contrary to what the Taliban themselves have pledged.” Since taking control of the country, the Taliban have re-established a sentencing protocol according to the strict interpretation of the Sharia law group. CNN reported this week that although the militant group has sought to create a more moderate image than when they were previously under country control, vulnerable Afghans say brutal justice is still being served. Mullah Nooruddin Turabi, one of the founders of the Taliban, said in an interview with Associated Press last month that the use of amputations and executions as punishment would be restored. “No one will tell us what our laws should be. We will follow Islam and we will make our own laws on the Qur’an,” he told the publication. “Cutting off the hands is very necessary for security,” he added, telling the AP that the cabinet is studying whether to carry out the sentences in public and “develop a policy”.

