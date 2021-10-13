A Toronto man accused of stabbing a woman at a downtown law firm is now facing a first-degree murder charge, police said Tuesday.

Osman Osman, 33, of Toronto, was initially charged with second-degree murder in the death of Julia Ferguson, 29, after he turned himself in to police. The attack took place on September 2 just before 2pm at 238 King St.E., near Sherbourne Street.

The charge, however, improved to first-degree murder at a Parkcourtroom College in Toronto on Tuesday. Osmani was taken into custody.

According to police, a man entered the law firm, Hicks Adam LLP, and stabbed Ferguson while she was working. The medics then took him to a trauma center.

Ferguson died at the hospital days later.

Police have said the attack was not accidental and the suspect had an “earlier connection” with Hicks Adam LLP, who describes himself as “one of the largest criminal law firms in Canada”.

Ferguson’s brother Chris Ferguson, 40, has described his systems as “polite and selfless”.

A GoFundMe site, which has raised more than $ 78,000 for her family, said she was a receptionist at the law firm.

“If you were blessed to know Julia, you know what a beautiful and kind soul she was. Those who know her can tell you that she was an extraordinary human being. Julia was young, beautiful, full of life and full of life, “the page reads.

“Julia was also a beloved part of the team at Hicks Adams LLP. Not only did she head to the entrance table with kindness and compassion, she provided her knowledge and ideas to improve the firm. Her presence in front of the office illuminated the days of “Many of her colleagues were lucky to be her friends even outside the office,” the page continues.

“The whole firm is devastated by its tragic loss.”

Ferguson is the 55th victim of the year murders in Toronto.