A woman who stabbed her husband to death left a note saying she had abused so much over the years and that she accepted her sentence, a court said.

Penelope Jackson, 66, accused of killing her 24-year-old husband, retired Army Lt. Col. David Jackson, in the kitchen of their bungalow on Feb. 13, was heard by the crown court in Bristol. She admits to premeditated murder, but denies the murder.

The jury first heard David Jackson, 78, manage to call 999, telling the operator his wife had stabbed him, before screaming in pain as she allegedly inserted the knife into him for the last time in the house their in Berrow, Somerset.

On Tuesday, the jury of four men and eight women heard that police found a note written on a phone pad when they arrived at the scene.

It read: For whom it may concern, I have received so many abuses over the years, look at my records.

Continued: But he was a good father. However, the mask has slipped tonight. That was unforgivable. I accept my punishment, he may rot in hell.

Sheila Taylor, the Jacksons’ ex-wife and his second general, testified at trial Tuesday.

Taylor told the jury that David Jackson left him in 1993 after discovering he had had an affair with the accused, whom he had met while working for the military in Grantham, Lincolnshire.

Taylor told the court that she had remained in contact with her ex-husband and in the mid-1990s he seemed very unhappy.

Taylor said David Jackson feared Penelope Jackson would ruin him and ruin his career.

Taylor said she asked David Jackson why he did not leave her, to which he replied: She will make a Bobbitt for me.

Taylor told the jury that this was an actual reference to a woman in the US who had cut off her husbands penis.

Asked by prosecution attorney Christopher Quinlan QC what David Jackson looked like when he said this, Taylor replied: He was very scared. He believed she was capable of accomplishing it.

Earlier in Tuesday’s hearing, Quinlan read out a court statement Jackson gave to police after her arrest, claiming David Jackson had been abusive and controlling over her.

Penelope Jackson said the extreme violence had started after the suicide son of the victims from his first marriage in 1998.

She said the attack in February was caused by a food feud during a phone call Zoom had with Jacksons daughter Isabelle and her son-in-law.

She said she had gone to bed with a knife under the pillow for protection.

The statement said: When I woke up I felt I could no longer do this and I intended to take my life and planned to tear my wrists.

I told David I had enough and I would kill myself and he said to me: Go on, then I thought, why should it be me? Are you.

Jackson claimed the victim was lying on the spare bed and had pushed him to stab him.

During the 999 18-minute call, which was given to the jury on Monday, David Jackson can apparently be heard screaming in pain as the defendant inserts a knife into it.

Jackson tells the call holder that she stabbed him because he thought I could not pass him by.

The trial, which is expected to last three weeks, continues.