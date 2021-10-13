New World Update 1.0.2 – News





New World Update: 1.0.2 will be released at 3 a.m. PT (10 a.m. UTC) on October 13th.

This week’s update brings a host of other bug fixes to the code, along with creating additional bases for the next server transfer feature. Many of our team members are still working tirelessly to ensure that everyone finds a world to call their long-term home with the character transfer feature. We will have more information on server transfers when they are ready, and you can check out ours announcement of forums for initial details. In the meantime, you can find the list of bug fixes we’ve covered below.

We adjust the rates of gain of influence over time in order to continue to require considerable effort over time to turn a territory into a state of conflict:

Reduce the amount of impact increase over time for attacking factions. This is to calculate an error we found where growth multiplied much faster than was thought over time. Removed the decline of influence over time for the protection of factions.

Fixed an issue where players could be reborn as corpses. Fixed an issue where the Level 3 fishing treasure chest would not fight once it was whole. Fixed various localization issues and text fields. Fixed an issue that caused players to hit, suspend, stop, or remove from the game by Easy Anti-Cheat to get vague communication. Additional messages have been added so that players can better understand the penalty they have received. An issue was settled that caused the restoration of the influence of the territory after an Occupation. Fixed an issue where players trying to obtain a split amount of items collected from another settlement owned by their faction were charged for the entire cost of the items in the stack. Fixed a game crash caused by a player aiming at another player with healing effect at the exact moment when they traveled quickly or teleported. An issue was settled that reduced the variety and potential amount of loot obtained from game modes and crates within the world. An issue was fixed causing some processing rewards not to provide the minimum target values. An issue was resolved when overloaded items in storage are transferred to a different territory. Fixed an issue where Barkimede’s petting caused the camera to shake. Fixed an issue that caused Pylon Ice’s ability not to cool properly. An issue was settled where settlement warehouses could be massively overflowed by expired contracts. Fixed an issue where the movement of players could stutter after being overloaded by cuts. Fixed an issue where there was not enough chest in Hapless Homestead to meet the faction’s search requirements. Fixed an issue that caused players to teleport randomly. Fixed an issue where players disappear if they stay in place while a turret project is being held at camp. A visual issue was fixed causing repetitive turrets to appear as if projectiles were firing at an angle that did not match the turret. Adjustments of various game crashes.

An issue was settled where Marshjaw reappeared more slowly than previously thought at Fisfish Flatfish. An issue was resolved that caused certain bears to be reborn faster than previously thought. An issue was fixed causing the Pig Boarsholm POI to Restless Brothers to double the target number of Pigs.

Fixed an issue where players could be encouraged to purchase an item where they had previously started the unlock process at the game store when trying to unlock another item shortly after. Fixed an issue causing skin shop previews to not function properly when the player was actively using a weapon. Fixed an issue where the Righteous Guardian armor would not change color in War. Fixed an issue where Bear Runik armor would not change color in War. Fixed an issue that causes incorrect poses when looking at store items.

Thank you for your support! See you at Aeternum.

