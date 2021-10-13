The autumn cycle scene returns to the Daytona International Highway | WNDB





nascar.com Daytona Beach, FL – Autumn Cycle Scene, the annual Daytona International Speedway Biketoberfest event that is the paradise of motorcyclists, returns this weekend (Thursday to Sunday, October 14-17) for four days of exciting activities for motorcycle enthusiasts. Autumn Cycle Scene the Daytona International Speedway icon gives motorcycle enthusiasts the opportunity to enjoy live entertainment in the Harley-Davidson Thunder Alley, experience bike shows, after-sales vendors, special food and beverage and more in the area’s largest Motorcycle Market. Admission is FREE! Visitors can also watch the two-wheeled action, on the track throughout the weekend, with the World Race Center serving as the backdrop. Thursday starts with the Hammer Riding Team School. Friday through Sunday presents the Championship Cup Series (CCS) on the Daytona 3.51 mile course with 38th The AMA Annual Road Champion Championship Annual Race, as well as the American Association of Sports Racers (ASRA), which will crown its season champions. When not watching the action on the track, fans are encouraged to watch Market Motorcycle, located in Midway off the front end between International Speedway Blvd. and Speedway, which will be packed with activity. The Motorcycle Market offers a one-stop shopping destination with everything from the main motorcycle parts in the country to the fashion, clothing and accessories of Hot Leathers. Hours are Thursday through Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET, and Sunday from 9:00 a.m. to noon ET. Exciting things to do include: Free Demo Trips: Motorcycle enthusiasts can get the hottest motorcycles for a free trial with manufacturers from BMW. To participate, riders must have a DOT-approved helmet and a motorcycle approval on their driver’s license.

Harley-Davidson Thunder Alley at DAYTONA: Motorcyclists can spend the day inside the Harley-Davidson Thunder Alley enjoying a cool refreshing drink and great food at the area's largest retailer, market and demo tours. The Harley-Davidson Thunder Alley will also feature live music and contests.

Bicycle N Bas: Bring together the most elite motorcycle builders from all over the country in one place, showcasing some of the most amazing motorcycles, as well as a host of motor audition races that will leave you speechless and leave everyone in the lurch. mahnitur. Contest entrants will compete for trophies, cash prizes and magazine features. Vendors and screens: Guests can visit a host of the nation's best sellers market products including: Ultraband USA, Sound Connection, Rewaco Trikes USA, Cycle Gear, GEICO, Hot Leathers, Xtreme Bikes, and more!

RV Parking : RV parking is available within the World Field Racing Center. RV Camping is available for $ 295 and RV Camping (offline) is $ 175, which also includes two adult admissions for weekend racing activities. For more information, call 1-800-PITSHOP.

Parking for bicycle trailers : Save your bike trailer on the track for the 3-day Autumn Cycle Scene duration for just $ 25. For more information, call 1-800-PITSHOP.

: Save your bike trailer on the track for the 3-day Autumn Cycle Scene duration for just $ 25. For more information, call 1-800-PITSHOP. For a full schedule of Fall Cycle Scene events, open herewith The Infield RV Camping for the Fall Cycle Scene is available for purchase, starting at $ 175 (which includes the RV site, two field admissions and a one-finger vehicle crossing). Extra field admissions for the weekend are only $ 50. Bicycle trailer parking is also available for $ 25. There are also one-day field admissions ($ 10 on Fridays, $ 25 on Saturdays, and $ 25 on Sundays. access to Fanzone UNOH and garage area. To see full details on all the admission options and camps for the Fall Cycle Scene, visit www. daytonainternationalspeedway. with or call 1-800-PITSHOP.

