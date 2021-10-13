Webber recognizes the 1985-86 men’s basketball team over the weekend homecoming





BABSON PARK, Fla (October 12, 2021) —Only in his second season as a full-time member of the NAIA, the Webber College 1985-86 men’s basketball team were Conference and District-25 champions. They finished that year with an impressive 28-1 record. That team ranked 3rd in the country and led the nation in scoring. Without the three-point line, the Warriors averaged 101.1 points per game. The Warriors reached the regional finals two years in a row. The Warriors defeated the other NAIA member, Southern Tech, outside of Atlanta, Georgia to make their first appearance for the school at the Kemper Arena National Tournament in Kansas City, Missouri. These Warriors paved the way for decades of future Webber student athletes of all backgrounds and ethnicities to compete at a high level in a variety of sports by getting an education that would change their lives. The Warriors honored members and coaches of the 1985-86 Championship team during the first half of the football game. Along with coach Nick Creola and US Guard Carl Jeter, who are no longer with us, the following players were introduced:

# 32 Therman Bronaugh 6’5 Front by Buffalo, NY

# 14 Stanley Cromartie 6’3 Point Guard from Bradenton, Florida.

# 34 Art Gilbert 6’4 Arm from St. Petersburg, Fla.

# 22 Rodney Jones 6’4 Wing from Buffalo, NY

# 20 Joe Patterson 5’9 Point Guard from Boynton Beach, Fla.

# 52 Allen Sears 6’4 Ahead of South Bay, Fla.

# 40 Greer Wright 6’4 Ahead of Boynton Beach, Fla.

# 54 Dennis Papa Center 6’6 from Baltimore, Md.

Assistant Trainer / SID Steve Prevesk

Assistant coach Bill Heath This year’s version of the Warriors will end their season on Oct. 26 at 7:30 p.m. when they face Fort Lauderdale University at the Sabbagh Athletic Center.

