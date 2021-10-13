Lek with rubber on the neck for two years finally free – National and International News – TUE 12Okt2021

International
NATIONAL NEWS
Lek with rubber on the neck for two years finally free
A four-and-a-half-year-old bull, 600 kilograms, was finally released from a burden he had been carrying for at least two years. The deer condition was first observed by wildlife officials in July 2019 in the Mount Evans desert area. Last week, wildlife officers made at least four attempts to capture and assist the animal before they finally succeeded on Saturday.
Unfortunately, after the money calmed down, Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers Scott Murdoch and Donald Swanson were unable to cut the steel-belt tire from his neck. Instead, officers cut the animal’s 5-point horns to safely remove the tire. This means that the deer will not be as well equipped as its rivals during the routine season.
Murdoch said the stake neck was in a surprisingly good shape despite the crackling. He said he had some hair missing a small open wound the size of a quarter.
Officials used this story to remind people living near wildlife areas to keep in mind the debris and barriers on their property. Deer, deer, oak, bears are often confused in things like cast nets, Christmas lights, tomato cages and other household waste.
DOJ challenges restoration of abortion law in Texas
About two days after a federal judge in Austin issued an order against Texas SB 8, a three-judge panel of the 5th District Court ruled in favor of that order. This decision means that the Texas ban on abortion after 6 weeks is back in force. Now the Department of Justice is appealing this latest decision, asking the 5th District Court of Appeal to change its position.
Justice back and forth has made a tumultuous journey for abortion providers in the state. Only a few providers returned to offer the full range of legal care for abortion in less than 48 hours when the order was placed. Most say they are awaiting a decision from the US Supreme Court.
While waiting, DD says in their move, the law will cause “irreparable harm” to individuals. The DOJ also claims that the court should reinstate the order as SB 8 is clearly unconstitutional because it denies citizens access to legal remedies because of its scheme to replace private individuals to enforce the law and collect $ 10,000 rewards for doing so. .
INTERNATIONAL NEWS
The party of the nationalist cleric al-Sadr declares victory in the elections in Iraq
The Iraqi nationalist Saeroun party won a majority in the last Iraqi parliamentary elections, winning 73 of the 329 seats. The party has the backing of Muqtad al-Sadr, a prominent Shi’ite cleric with a long history of resisting US and Iranian influence in Iraq. Al-Sadr could not lead the government as he himself was not a political candidate. Saeroun will have to form a coalition with other minority parties in order to form a government.
The election had a record low turnout of 41%, despite being called off due to widespread protests across the country. The low turnout signals a lack of confidence in Iraqi democracy and a lack of confidence in US influence in Iraqi politics in general. Despite Iraq’s massive oil wealth, successive US-backed administrations have failed to rebuild the country, provide security, and provide adequate services to its people.
Who is Muqtad al-Sadr?
The name Muqtad al-Sadr will be familiar to many readers. Al-Sadr was a strong opponent of the US-led invasion of Iraq. In the early days of the occupation, al-Sadr was the spiritual leader of the Mahdi Shiite militia. Mahdi and other Sadrist militias carried out numerous attacks against the invading coalition forces, including the Good Friday 2004 ambush, which killed eight defense contractors and three American soldiers.
Over the years, al-Sadr has softened somewhat and now largely rejects violence as a means of change. However, Sadrist forces took part in the fighting against ISIS. Al-Sadr is also a magician among other Iraqi Shiite clerics. His policies are populist, often bringing him into conflict with Iraq’s political and clerical elites.
Al-Sadr now considers himself an Iraqi nationalist. Most recently, he has allied with Sunni factions, Iraqi communists, and secular and independent political groups with the ultimate goal of purging American and Iranian influence from Iraqi politics. It remains to be seen whether Saeroun will succeed in ousting the foreign forces once the horse trade involved in coalition building is completed.
