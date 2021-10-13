International
The WMO Newsletter is dedicated to the international exchange of data
The new issue of the Bulletin of the World Meteorological Organizations is entirely devoted to the international exchange of data in monitoring and forecasting the Earth system and the role of the WMO data policy in establishing and maintaining this exchange.
Its publication is intended to support the review of the new Unified Data Policy by the Extraordinary World Meteorological Congress.
The weather and climate are global in nature and all successful efforts to understand, monitor and predict them ultimately rely on international cooperation and the global exchange of observations and other data, says WMO Secretary General Prof. Peter Taalas in a preface.
Meteorology and some of its sister disciplines (especially oceanography) have traditions of international exchange of data and information dating back more than 200 years ago. As we continue to expand our forecasting range and improve our understanding of the Earth’s climate as an integrated system extending beyond the atmosphere, it is becoming clear that data sharing needs to be strengthened in other areas such as hydrology, composition atmospheric, cryospheres and weather spaces, he says.
The WMO data policy has been instrumental in the success of weather forecasting and climate monitoring and forecasting.
However, Resolution 40 (Congress-XI), arguably the most important of the OMB data policy resolutions, is now more than 25 years old and was drafted in a much different context than it is today: the relationship between research and operational communities is even more critical for both parties, satellite data is much more important than ever before, and the private sector is playing a much more central role in all parts of the meteorological value chain than in 1995.
Similarly, Resolution 60 (Cg-17) precedes the Paris Agreement of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), and the need to exchange climate-related data has grown immeasurably since its approval.
There is a clear need for OMB to update its data policy statements to ensure that its members can continue to meet the growing demand for weather, climate and related environmental information and services, says Prof. Taalas.
In line with its strategic focus on adopting an integrated Earth system monitoring and forecasting approach, the WMO has chosen to update its policy statements under a single umbrella: The WMO Unified Data Policy, which includes data from all WMO-related disciplines and areas of the Earth system. This will help WMO members significantly improve their monitoring and forecasting skills and help ensure that WMO members in developing countries reap the full benefits of the improved model products that will result from it. .
The WMO is laying out three related, strategic priority areas at the Extraordinary Session of the World Meteorological Congress in October 2021: The WMO New Unified Data Policy, The Global Basic Observing Network (GBON), which aims to ensure the exchange of critical weather and climate surveillance, and Facilitation of Funding for Systematic Surveillance (SOFF), which will provide technical and financial support to GBON where it is most needed.
Th Bulletin contains the history of data exchange, current status and plans for data exchange in all major areas and areas of discipline and related opportunities. The technical, political and financial challenges faced by some Members in implementing their data exchange have also been addressed.
It includes a two-part article devoted to specific issues of data exchange with and by OBM members in developing countries. The first presents the views of the four Permanent Representatives on the current situation and the expected impact of the three initiatives mentioned above from the perspective of developing countries. The second presents experiences, lessons learned and perspectives on the future from a range of development and climate finance partners.
Newsletter articles include:
Sources
2/ https://public.wmo.int/en/media/news/wmo-bulletin-dedicated-international-data-exchange
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]