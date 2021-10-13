The WMO Newsletter is dedicated to the international exchange of data

The new issue of the Bulletin of the World Meteorological Organizations is entirely devoted to the international exchange of data in monitoring and forecasting the Earth system and the role of the WMO data policy in establishing and maintaining this exchange.

Its publication is intended to support the review of the new Unified Data Policy by the Extraordinary World Meteorological Congress.

The weather and climate are global in nature and all successful efforts to understand, monitor and predict them ultimately rely on international cooperation and the global exchange of observations and other data, says WMO Secretary General Prof. Peter Taalas in a preface.

Meteorology and some of its sister disciplines (especially oceanography) have traditions of international exchange of data and information dating back more than 200 years ago. As we continue to expand our forecasting range and improve our understanding of the Earth’s climate as an integrated system extending beyond the atmosphere, it is becoming clear that data sharing needs to be strengthened in other areas such as hydrology, composition atmospheric, cryospheres and weather spaces, he says.

The WMO data policy has been instrumental in the success of weather forecasting and climate monitoring and forecasting.

However, Resolution 40 (Congress-XI), arguably the most important of the OMB data policy resolutions, is now more than 25 years old and was drafted in a much different context than it is today: the relationship between research and operational communities is even more critical for both parties, satellite data is much more important than ever before, and the private sector is playing a much more central role in all parts of the meteorological value chain than in 1995.

Similarly, Resolution 60 (Cg-17) precedes the Paris Agreement of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), and the need to exchange climate-related data has grown immeasurably since its approval.

There is a clear need for OMB to update its data policy statements to ensure that its members can continue to meet the growing demand for weather, climate and related environmental information and services, says Prof. Taalas.

In line with its strategic focus on adopting an integrated Earth system monitoring and forecasting approach, the WMO has chosen to update its policy statements under a single umbrella: The WMO Unified Data Policy, which includes data from all WMO-related disciplines and areas of the Earth system. This will help WMO members significantly improve their monitoring and forecasting skills and help ensure that WMO members in developing countries reap the full benefits of the improved model products that will result from it. .

The WMO is laying out three related, strategic priority areas at the Extraordinary Session of the World Meteorological Congress in October 2021: The WMO New Unified Data Policy, The Global Basic Observing Network (GBON), which aims to ensure the exchange of critical weather and climate surveillance, and Facilitation of Funding for Systematic Surveillance (SOFF), which will provide technical and financial support to GBON where it is most needed.

Th Bulletin contains the history of data exchange, current status and plans for data exchange in all major areas and areas of discipline and related opportunities. The technical, political and financial challenges faced by some Members in implementing their data exchange have also been addressed.

It includes a two-part article devoted to specific issues of data exchange with and by OBM members in developing countries. The first presents the views of the four Permanent Representatives on the current situation and the expected impact of the three initiatives mentioned above from the perspective of developing countries. The second presents experiences, lessons learned and perspectives on the future from a range of development and climate finance partners.

Newsletter articles include: