China’s power problems expose a strategic weakness

SHANGHAI A bread company does not get all the power it needs for bakeries. A supplier of chemicals to some of the world’s largest paint manufacturers announced production cuts. A port city changed the electricity rationing rules for producers four times in a single day.

Electricity shortages in China are raging across factories and industries, testing the status of nations as the world capital for reliable production. The shortage has sparked a national rush to mine and burn more coal, despite authorities promising to curb emissions that cause climate change. And the shortage is calling into question whether Beijing can deliver in the coming months the strong economic growth the Chinese people have been waiting for.

The power outage has also highlighted one of China’s strategic weaknesses: it is a greedy and increasingly hungry pig.

Economy Nr. 2 of the world relies on energy-intensive industries like steel, cement and chemicals to boost growth. While many of its newer plants are more efficient than their counterparts in the United States, years of government electricity price controls have drawn other industries and most homeowners into delaying improvements.