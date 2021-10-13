COP15: China announces steps to help address biodiversity and climate crises





WASHINGTON During global biodiversity talks at COP15 in Kunming, China, on Monday, Chinese President Xi Jinping announced a new international fund to support biodiversity protection in developing countries and stronger protections within China’s national park system, i which provides habitat for 30 percent of crucial wildlife. species in China. The following is a statement from Manish Bapna, President and CEO of the NRDC (Natural Resources Protection Council): The measures announced by President Xi will make a significant contribution to addressing the global twin crises of biodiversity loss and climate change. In setting up the Kunming Biodiversity Fund and inviting other countries to contribute, China is taking an important step towards strengthening biodiversity protection, and everything it supports, throughout the developing world. Inland, China is moving to protect critical habitats and species through its national park system, which the NRDC has seen directly as it helped develop China’s Northeast Tiger and Leopard National Park. Actions that protect nature are critical to achieving climate goals. Improving the health of forests, wetlands and other natural habitats strengthens their ability to absorb carbon from the atmosphere and enclose it in healthy soils. And it helps these natural systems create resilience to climate risks and damage. To advance natural solutions, China and the international community must work together to fully protect 30 percent of the world’s oceans and lands by 2030; ensure that soft products such as soy products, beef, pulp and paper are produced and procured in ways that are legal and sustainable; and ensure that people around the developing world have access to the finances and technology needed to protect their communities from the climate crisis and to embrace a clean energy future. President Xi and leaders around the world have acknowledged that climate change and biodiversity loss are inextricably linked. The future depends on addressing these challenges at the same time. As world leaders prepare to convene for international climate talks in Scotland next month, we hope the nations of the world will build on the progress of the moons and commit to taking the level of action needed to meet the scale of the challenge with which we face it all together. More information on COP15 and Biodiversity and climate crises: ### NRDC(Natural Resources Protection Council) is an international non-profit environmental organization with more than 3 million members and online activists. Since 1970, our lawyers, scientists and other environmental specialists have worked to protect the world’s natural resources, public health and the environment. The NRDC has offices in New York City, Washington, DC, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, Bozeman, MT, and Beijing. Visit us at www.nrdc.organdje and follow us on Twitter @NRDC.

