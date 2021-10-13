News | News | Chery International





Recently, Chery Group released its latest sales figures, selling 75,692 vehicles in September, up 10.3% year-on-year. Chery Group has maintained the fastest growth rate in China’s automobile industry in the face of changing global epidemic situation and chip shortages “across the industry. From January to September, it sold 651,289 vehicles, up 53.3% year-on-year. per year. In terms of exports, Chery continued to export 22,052 units in September, up 108.7% year-on-year, breaking the 20,000-unit record for the fifth time this year. Cumulative exports from January to September were 187,910 units, 2.55 times more than the same period last year; while setting a new record, Chery continues to firmly occupy the first place in passenger car export among Chinese brands.

Ownership of Tiggo 8 PRO owners in Russia After coming out for 20 years, Chery has become an excellent representative of Chinese brands in the global market. Chery adds an overseas user on average every 2 minutes. Its globalization has realized a structural change from the “exit” of products to the “entry” of factory and culture, and then the “rise” of the brand. Sales volume and market share in major markets have increased. According to the AEB (European Business Association), Chery sold 3,488 vehicles in September in Russia, up 134% year-on-year; From January to September, 24,688 cars were sold, up 288% year-on-year. The Tiggo 7 PRO has become the best-selling SUV model of a Chinese brand. In September, the Tiggo 8 PRO won two prestigious awards: “The most technology-equipped SUV” and “The most preferred size SUV by the media.

Cherys Tiggo 8 PRO won two prestigious awards: “The most equipped SUV with technology” and “The most preferred media size SUV” In Brazil, Fenabra (National Automobile Distribution Federation) released data showing that, in September, Chery was ranked among the top 10 car sales for five consecutive months with 4,036 units sold, up 84.7% year-on-year. per year. Cumulative sales from January to September were 27,839, up 120% year-on-year. In the SUV segment, the Tiggo 8, Tiggo 3X (Tiggo 2 PRO) and other models continue to sell well. The Arrizo 6 PRO, a new member of the PRO series, went on sale in Brazil in early October for a wide appreciation for its sleek look and sophisticated interior. We believe the Arrizo 6 PRO will help Chery achieve better sales performance in Brazil.

Arrizo 6 PRO is available in Brazil According to ANAC (Association Nacional Automotriz de Chile AG) in Chile, Chery was ranked fifth among all automobile brands and first among Chinese brands with cumulative sales of 16,986 units in the first nine months of this year. Meanwhile, in the SUV segment, Chery sold 16,190 units from January to September, occupying 12.8% of the market, and ranked first among all car brands. The steadily growing rapid sales in China and the explosive growth of overseas business have consolidated the Chery Group’s domestic and international “dual market” model. To date, the Chery Group has amassed 9.7 million users worldwide, including 1.87 million overseas users. As the fourth quarter enters the year-round “sprint” phase, Chery Group sales will lead to a new round of growth and is expected to set a new record for annual sales. Chery Overview Chery is a Chinese automobile brand with global influence. Chery has established a research and development team of more than 5,500 people through five global research and development bases, and has the most powerful research and development power of engine, transmission, chassis and other leading technologies among Chinese automotive brands. Chery is also the first Chinese automobile company to export vehicles, CKD parts, engines and technology and vehicle manufacturing equipment to the world. To date, Chery has exported its vehicles to more than 80 countries and regions, and has established 10 overseas factories, more than 1,500 overseas dealers and services, with nearly 9.7 million users worldwide, ranking first in the number of cars exported. from China for 18 years in a row. For more information, please send an email to [email protected]

