US News & World Report ranks Iona College as the 20 Best Innovative Schools





October 12, 2021 order ROCHELLE E RE, NY Iona College President Seamus Carey, Ph.D., was clear when he took the helm in July 2019: Iona needs to innovate to overcome the forward winds facing the higher education industry. Today, led by that mentality and mission Iona, the Catholic institution of liberal arts in upstate New York is not only enjoying a staggering 32 percent increase in enrollment over the past two years, but is also celebrating its # 20 spot in the country. within List of World News and Reports in the US of the Most Innovative Schools in the northern region. We are pleased to be recognized by US News & World Report as one of the most innovative institutions in higher education, Carey said. The success that Iona is experiencing is due to the tireless work of the faculty, staff and Board of Directors, as well as the character and perseverance of our students. It feels like they had just started. Despite being on the front lines of COVID-19 when the pandemic first struck New Rochelle in March 2020, Iona continued to advance on her path of innovation. The college added new academic degrees such as nursing and entrepreneurship; Incentive faculty to review and re-invent the curriculum; enhanced student opportunities in performing arts, sports, and club services; and launched a new logo, website and brand to learn off-line. The push is being paid. Relying on the momentum and demand of the Colleges, Iona this year acquired the 28-acre Concordia College campus in Bronxville, NY, and announced the creation of the NewYork-Presbyterian Iona School of Health Sciences to provide a new vision for collaborative healthcare education. , modern workforce development and community care. Approximately 25 percent of Ionas’s new class of young beginners is expected to pursue health sciences. Despite the fact that national enrollments are declining, Iona has emerged as an anomaly in higher education and we are truly grateful for the opportunity to serve our students, many of whom are first in their families attending college, said Carey. We are focused on our service mission here in Jona, as well as our commitment to justice, opportunity, and the liberating power of education. POUR JONAN

Founded in 1940, Iona College is a private, Catholic, co-educational teaching institution that gives a master’s degree in the Christian Brotherhood tradition of Edmund Rice. The 45-acre Iona campus is just 20 miles north of Midtown Manhattan. With a total enrollment of nearly 4,000 students and an alumni base of over 50,000 worldwide, Iona is a diverse community of students and scholars committed to academic excellence and the values ​​of justice, peace and service. Iona is highly accredited, offering undergraduate degrees in liberal arts, science and business administration, as well as Master of Arts, Master of Science and Master of Business Administration degrees and numerous advanced certificate programs. Ionas LaPenta Business School is accredited by AACSB International, a prestigious award given to only five percent of business schools worldwide. The Princeton Review recognized the MBA program on the Ionas campus as the Best School of Business for 2021. Iona College also recently launched a new, fully online MBA program for even greater flexibility. In July 2021, Iona College and NewYork-Presbyterian announced the creation of the NewYork-Presbyterian Iona School of Health Sciences, which will be housed primarily on the new College campus at 171 White Plains Road, Bronxville, NY. The Iona Presbyterian of Health Sciences is expected to offer a new vision for collaborative healthcare education, modern workforce development and community care.

