The paint champions were crowned at the 2nd Annual EAC Show of the PAC World Championship





September 2021 The Alternative Paint Competition Program hosted the annual World Championship E-Show using the APHA E-Shows platform. Here is what happened: 59 classes in Open, Youth and Walk-Trot in disciplines, including English and Western performance, ranch, halter and color, barrel racing, hand performance and new additions such as traditional and Western clothing

169 entrances, 71 exhibitors and 77 horses representing 12 countries and 21 US states and Canadian provinces

44 percent international participants

45 world and reserve champions are crowned

Buckles, rosettes and nearly $ 3,000 in gift cards for PH Barn Door and State Line Tack were awarded

Exhibitor results and videos are available on the PAC World Championship E-Show page at apha.com/showing/e-shows/PAC-World-Championship-E-Show How it works Exhibitors practiced the models during the month before the entrances opened, filmed their shows, uploaded their videos to a platform such as YouTube or Vimeo, and presented links to their notes. Judge Nell Tekampean Judge APHA who also holds cards for PHBA, NSBA, IBHA, ABRA, PtHA, ApHC, AMHA, USEF, WDAA, ASHA, AQHA, NASMDA and POAC was tasked with evaluating entries to determine this year’s products PAC world champions. About PAC The program was launched in 1990 to reward the Paint Horse variety and give them the ability to put the success they gain outside of APHA approved classes into their lifelong performance recordings. Through this program, Painters can earn PAC credits in Western, English and farm classes, as well as events such as clothing, recreational riding or trails, events, ropes and 4-H. These loans are calculated for permanent and year-end prices. About Electronic Shows APHA E-Shows started in the spring of 2020 for exhibitors who do not have APHA shows nearby, want criticism from judges for their favorite events or classes they would like to try, or are just returning to the show and want a stressful environment. low help them get back to moving things. Exhibitors have a choice of more than 30 classes to show each month where they can compete against people from all over the world for any horse breed and earn money, PAC credits, criticism from an APHA certified judge and international bragging rights . ## [Reprinting all or part of this news release is permitted, so long as credit is given to the Paint Horse Journal and a link provided back to apha.com.] About APHA The American Paint Horse Association is the second largest international equine breed association, registering more than one million horses in 59 nations and territories since its founding in 1962. APHA promotes, preserves, and provides meaningful horse experiences. and Paint.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apha.com/news/paint-champions-crowned-at-the-2nd-annual-pac-world-championship-e-show/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos