A man and a woman died, 3 others were injured in an accident near High Park in Toronto

A man and a woman have died and three other people were injured in an accident involving five vehicles near High Park in Toronto on Tuesday afternoon, police say.

The collision occurred in the area of ​​Spring Road and Parkside Drive, north of The Queensway. Police were called to the scene around 4:40 p.m.

A 71-year-old man and a 69-year-old woman died in the accident, according to Const. Alex Li, spokesman for the Toronto Police Service. Lisaid police believe the two were in the same vehicle, but they do not know the relationship between the two.

A 38-year-old man was taken to hospital in serious but not life-threatening condition and two other people were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Lee said a dark-colored BMW was traveling south on Parkside Drive at high speed when it collided with a vehicle waiting in traffic. That collision triggered a chain reaction with a number of vehicles colliding with each other, he said.

Investigators are urging witnesses to come forward. Police would also like to speak to drivers traveling in the area at the time, who may have taken the video camera that captured the collision part. Some witnesses have already spoken to police.

“We need everyone’s help with this. This is an ongoing and active investigation,” Lisaid said.

He said it is too early to say whether alcohol played a role in the accident and nothing is ruled out.

Investigators can charge after combining what led to the crash, he added.

Police have closed Parkside Drive from Lake ShoreWest Boulevard on High Park Boulevard as officers from traffic services continue to investigate. Drivers are required to avoid the area.