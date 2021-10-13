The UK government has always aimed to remove the Northern Ireland protocol, said former Boris Johnson adviser Dominic Cummings.

In a series of Twitter posts, Cummings said the wrong Brexit deal had been a way out of the electoral stalemate and to strike [Jeremy] Corbyn, and of course the government should be allowed to sometimes break agreements like any other state.

We took over a party with 10%%, the worst constitutional crisis in the century, a large part of the deep state search for BINO or 2REF. So, we tried the best option we had and aimed to get the pieces we did not like after we hit Corbyn. We have given priority. Now is the time for IM2 #Cold – Dominic Cummings (@ Dominic2306) October 12, 2021

His remarks have caused alarm in Dublin, where former teacher Leo Varadkar, who negotiated Northern Ireland protocol with Johnson at a meeting in Wirral in October 2019, said that, if true, they show the government can not ‘is trusted.

Those comments are very alarming because it would show that this is a government administration that has acted in bad faith, Varadkar said. And this message must be heard all over the world, because if the British government does not respect its agreements, it does not abide by the treaties it signs, which must be applied to everyone else.

So at the moment they are going around the world they are trying to negotiate new trade deals. The message must come out to all countries around the world that this is a British government that does not necessarily keep its word, does not necessarily respect the agreements it makes.

The EU will unveil on Wednesday what it has called “very broad proposals” to end the dispute over protocol and controls on goods in the Irish Sea.

Cummings claims to have comments last year from Steve Baker, then chairman of the European Parliamentary Support Group of MPs, who indicated that the ERG was persuaded to vote for the Brexit deal despite their reservations over controls of goods crossing the Irish Sea.

Last May, Baker wrote in Critic: Ai [Cummings] said we should vote on the original withdrawal agreement without reading it, according to Michael Gove’s article: we can change it later. But now with him in power, we are setting a modest border in the Irish Sea.

Last week, Mark Francois, the current chairman of the ERG, told the Guardian that they had signed the deal knowing it was a risk as the protocol they said was flawed, but had a higher price at stake leaving the UK out of BE.

In a series of tweets, Cummings appeared calm about the protocol changes. Do we generally stick to agreements? Of course. Do you ever break them? Of course. Like the EU, the US, China and every other country. International diplomacy cannot be judged by the standards of a student duel, and lawyers are hired as non-masters help, he wrote.

Referring to the Internal Market bill that the Conservative party introduced last fall, which was finally withdrawn, he said: After introducing IM # 1 the BRX immediately got * much more serious talk, as we thought. I think handled properly, given the overall situation (energy etc.), we cd remove important parts that cause trouble in NI without much fuss. But I think a low percentage will do that, they will need a new prime minister.

He claimed that the party agreed on the Brexit agreement to get out of the electoral stalemate and provide a chance for a clear victory in the 2019 general elections.

We took over a party with 10%%, the worst constitutional crisis in the century, a large part of the deep state search for BINO or 2REF. So we scrambled through[ugh] with the best option we cd & intended to get [trolley emoji a reference to Boris Johnson] to remove pieces we did not like after we hit Corbyn. We have given priority.

The former Downing Street boss then added: Now is the time for IM2 #Frosty, a reference to the Domestic Markets Bill, which works to prevent domestic trade barriers from taking effect between parts of the UK.