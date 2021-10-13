Poland plans to spend over $ 400 million on the wall on the border with Belarus

The announcement came after German police reported an increase in the number of immigrants entering Germany illegally – the most popular final destination among asylum seekers – after first crossing the Belarus-Poland border and making their way west across Poland.
Poland began building a barbed wire fence along its border with Belarus in August to curb illegal border crossings despite criticism that some migrants were being treated inhumanely. The new wall, which would include a system of motion sensors and cameras, would further strengthen border security.
Poland and other EU countries Lithuania and Latvia have reported sharp increases in emigration from countries such as Afghanistan, Iran and Iraq crossing their borders from Belarus, to what Warsaw and Brussels say is a form of war. hybrid created to put pressure on the EU over sanctions against Minsk.
“Despite the fact that the Polish-Belarusian part of the state border is raised with barbed wire and a concertina-type wire fence, the number of attempts to cross the border is not decreasing, but increasing,” said the justification of the bill posted on the website. parliament website.
From early January to late September, she said, the Border Guards prevented 9,287 attempts to cross the border from Belarus to Poland, of which about 8,000 took place in just the last two months.
In Germany, federal police said Wednesday that the number of people entering the country after following the Belarus-Poland road had risen to more than 4,300 since August — compared to just 26 registered in the January-July period.
“There are currently no signs of a easing of the situation on the German-Polish border,” police said, adding that they had stepped up internal border searches and resumed temporary border controls.
A German interior ministry spokesman said further measures to stop illegal migration were being considered.
The new influx is causing comparisons with the 2015 migrant crisis, when more than 1 million people arrived in Europe via Greece and the Balkan route, fleeing war, persecution and poverty in the Middle East and beyond. Most applied for asylum and settled in Germany.
