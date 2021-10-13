Poland plans to spend over $ 400 million on the wall on the border with Belarus

The announcement came after German police reported an increase in the number of immigrants entering Germany illegally – the most popular final destination among asylum seekers – after first crossing the Belarus-Poland border and making their way west across Poland.

Poland began building a barbed wire fence along its border with Belarus in August to curb illegal border crossings despite criticism that some migrants were being treated inhumanely. The new wall, which would include a system of motion sensors and cameras, would further strengthen border security.

Poland and other EU countries Lithuania and Latvia have reported sharp increases in emigration from countries such as Afghanistan, Iran and Iraq crossing their borders from Belarus, to what Warsaw and Brussels say is a form of war. hybrid created to put pressure on the EU over sanctions against Minsk.

“Despite the fact that the Polish-Belarusian part of the state border is raised with barbed wire and a concertina-type wire fence, the number of attempts to cross the border is not decreasing, but increasing,” said the justification of the bill posted on the website. parliament website.