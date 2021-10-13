US Coronavirus: Covid-19 cases may be declining in most parts of the country, but for children they are still extremely high





The latest forecast predicts 740,000 to 762,000 deaths reported as of Nov. 6. Saturday is the third consecutive week of a projected drop in newly reported deaths.

The latest CDC forecast predicts 500 to 10,100 new hospitalized confirmations at Covid-19 Hospital that are likely to be reported by Nov. 5 – a fifth consecutive week of projected decline.

As of Oct. 12, there were 64,332 people hospitalized with Covid-19, according to U.S. Health and Human Services data.

In terms of cases, there was no projected increase or decrease. The latest predictions come as Covid-19 cases are declining in the US — an optimistic outlook that should be mitigated by the still high rate of infections, especially in children. The number of new cases among children remains “extremely high”, with 148,222 cases reported in the week ending October 7, according to data from American Academy of Pediatrics published Monday. Children represented nearly a quarter of the weekly reported cases of Covid-19, the VET said. Nationwide, Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths have been reduced, according to Johns Hopkins University Over the past week, an average of 87,676 people reported infections and 1,559 people died from Covid-19 per day, according to JHU data. The rate of infection still remains well above what is needed – for which Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday should be below 10,000. And with the threat of winter sending people inside and increasing the spread, experts worry the cases may come back again. The risk is higher for children, many of whom are still not eligible for vaccination. Currently, vaccines are only available to children under 12 years of age, although Pfizer and BioNTech have requested an urgent use authorization from US Food and Drug Administration for younger children. Meanwhile, some schools have relied on preventive measures to protect students, such as disguise, distancing and testing. In Massachusetts, Gov. Charlie Baker is planning to deploy 200 members of the National Guard to help test the school for Covid-19. But vaccination remains the best tool to fight the pandemic, experts say. And some regions are doing better than others. Thirty-five states have fully vaccinated more than half of their residents, while five others – Vermont, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Maine and Massachusetts – have fully vaccinated more than two-thirds, according to data from American Centers for Disease Control and Prevention with In general, the numbers are not so promising. As of Tuesday night, only 56.5% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated, according to CDC data. “We need the overwhelming proportion of those unvaccinated people to be vaccinated and then we can be absolutely sure that if we can do that, you will not see a resurgence,” said Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Hospital system ‘deeply disappointed’ by Texas vaccine mandate ban While many experts and officials are encouraging institutions to adopt vaccine mandates to protect employees, students and customers, some are fighting their efforts. On Monday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order banning any entity from requiring individuals to be vaccinated. “The COVID-19 vaccine is safe, effective and our best protection against the virus, but it must remain voluntary and never forced,” Abbott said. “It flies in the face of public health guidelines and really is not the right thing to do in the midst of a pandemic,” said CNN medical analyst Dr. CNN’s Leana Wen for John King on Tuesday. Dr Marc Boom, president and CEO of the Houston Methodist, said the hospital system is reviewing Abbott’s executive order and its potential implications, while still waiting for staff and doctors to be vaccinated. “As the first hospital system in the country to order the COVID-19 vaccine for staff and doctors, we are deeply disappointed by the governor’s order trying to ban such mandates,” Boom said in a statement, noting that staff and system physicians are 100% compliant. “We have fulfilled our sacred obligation to keep our patients safe by putting them first. Not only are our patients safe as a result, but we are able to stay healthy at work and to be there for our community when it needs us most. “ Mandate bans have been particularly important for healthcare systems, with some professionals resigning for such measures and others advocating for them to protect their colleagues and their vulnerable patients. According to a new survey by Axios-Ipsos , the majority of Americans, 65%, support the demand for vaccines for anyone working in a healthcare setting. It was also found that more Americans, 30%, expect it will take more than a year to return to normal pre-Covid life, up from 9% who thought so in early June. Fewer people are also saying they are back to normal – 22% now compared to 28% in June – or say this will happen in the next six months – 13% compared to 36% in June – according to the survey. In a sign of normalcy, senior administration officials told CNN that the U.S. plans to ease travel restrictions for fully vaccinated visitors from Canada and Mexico starting in early November, easing bans that have been in place for more than 18 months. Moderna proposes a smaller dose of vaccine As the U.S. approves boosters of the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine for some vulnerable Americans — and officials are weighing approval for the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson-Moderna boosters — Moderna on Tuesday asked the FDA to authorize a 50-microgram dose, according to documents released before a key meeting. The company said this dose increases coronavirus protection while helping to maintain a worldwide supply of higher vaccines. This dose is half the dose of 100 micrograms used in the main two-dose vaccine series. Moderna is seeking authorization for the lowest dose at least six months after the second dose for certain groups: people aged 65 and over; people aged 18 to 64 years who are at high risk of severe Covid-19; and people aged 18 to 64 years, whose exposure to coronavirus in their facilities or work puts them at risk for Covid-19 complications or serious illness. On Thursday, independent FDA vaccine advisors are expected to discuss and vote on whether to recommend authorizing stimulants for the Moderna vaccine. On Friday, councilors are scheduled to discuss and vote on whether to recommend authorizing boosters for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Both vaccines are already authorized for use in people aged 18 years and older. VRBPAC members will also hear a presentation Friday on boosting “mix and match” doses.

CNN’s Naomi Thomas, Deidre McPhillips, Julian Cummings, Rosalina Nieves and Jamie Gumbrecht contributed to this report.

