Boris Johnson painting: Grieving relatives of Covid victims attack UK Prime Minister who was photographed painting on holiday





The photos appear to show the British prime minister painting on an easel outside the villa where he is believed to be staying with his family in Marbella, Spain.

A spokesman for Covid-19 Stuck Families for Justice said in a statement to CNN: “It is deeply disturbing for those of us who lost loved ones to see the Prime Minister painting in a luxury villa instead of responding to the news. “If the Prime Minister wants his condolences to make any sense, he must set a new timeline for the next investigation.”

The criticism came in the wake of a 150-page report, an initial assessment by the British Parliament’s Health and Welfare Committees, and the Science and Technology Committees, which said the UK’s response to Covid was slow and “reactive”. .

Among the biggest failures of the government approach was an initial policy at the beginning of the pandemic to try to manage the spread of Covid, rather than stop the spread altogether, lawmakers said.

They also criticized a belated stalemate, failures in the UK’s tracking program and a lack of attention to the most vulnerable, especially those in the social care sector and vulnerable communities — namely black, Asian and ethnic minorities. A bright spot for the UK government was its rapid and effective deployment vaccination program , stressed the report. The UK has one of the highest global pandemic deaths and more than 138,000 people have died, according to a Johns Hopkins University counting with In its statement the group of families concerned about justice Covid-19 said: “After yesterday’s report, missing families across the UK will wake up this morning worrying if their loved ones may still be with them. “If the Johnson Government had taken different decisions. Meanwhile, Johnson himself is resting on a beach.” The statement added that the report “only scratched the surface of what the country has gone through over the past two years”, criticized Johnson for stepping on a public inquiry into the pandemic and called for an investigation to begin immediately. In the absence of the Prime Minister, Oliver Dowden-the co-chair of the Conservative party-apologized to the families who had lost loved ones and said he welcomes the report. “Of course, forgive me, as the Prime Minister regrets,” Dowden told Sky News. “We are sorry for the losses that all those families have suffered.” Dowden acknowledged that the government would “do some things differently with backlog,” but added “this was an unprecedented crisis … there is no perfect regulation we can follow.” He added that the government would “fully analyze and give a full answer to the report”.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/10/13/uk/boris-johnson-painting-gbr-intl/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos