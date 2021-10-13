National Trust warns of threat from ideological campaign against it | National Trust

The National Trust has warned of the damage it faces from what it calls an ideological campaign waged against it by so-called anti-awakening insurgents whom the charity has accused of seeking to incite disruption.

She was prompted to speak out after members raised concerns about a range of extreme positions taken by individuals involved in a group called Restore Trust, which is backing a list of candidates in the NTs board election.

The group, which has been widely promoted on the right-wing press since its inception and has talked about creating a tens of thousands of pounds fund, is also now using paid social media ads to try to influence the election. with

The belief that one of Britain’s largest landowners fears even for its carbon-neutral policies in the face of the challenge from the Resettlement Trust (RT), which says it is waging a cultural war on a number of fronts.

RT executives include a financier who has supported one major climate-skeptical lobby group and currently heads another.

Members of the charity have also expressed particular concern over the approval of Stephen Green, the leader of a fundamentalist Christian lobby group, for one of six vacancies on the board of trustees.

Green, who accuses the NT leadership of being obsessed with LGBT issues, has lobbied against the criminalization of marital rape and defended overseas laws proposing the execution of several gay people.

Our founders decided to protect and promote places of historical interest and natural beauty for the good of the nation. That means we are for everyone. Regardless of whether you are black or white, straight or gay, right or left, an NT spokesman told the Guardian.

We have always debated openly and freely to overcome differences of opinion, and the paid campaigns that support candidates with ideologies contrary to our values ​​are new and would be troubling to any charity.

They also addressed one of the original points why RT said the notion was created that there was widespread anger among members over a charity report published last year showing the links between its 93 historic countries and colonialism and slavery.

The properties include Winston Churchills property in Chartwell country, due to his political roles and opposition to self-government in India, and Lundy in Devon, where convicts were forced into unpaid work.

It is the right of us to be open to public scrutiny. Our national institutions need sound and respectful debate as to whether they will thrive and surrender to serve future generations, as they have served many people in the past and present. They should not be used as a punch bag, to divide people or be guided by extreme views.

RT executives include Neil Bennett, chief executive of RT2021, a company that deals with what he said was the significant and growing amount of donations that have been provided to the Restore Trust.

I agreed to take on the role as I, like others, believe the National Trust management has lost its way and is failing in its duty to protect Britain’s heritage and present it properly, he said, adding that he was worried that NT was undemocratic and prevented members from having the right say in his affairs.

Supported by Sir John Hayes, chairman of the Tory Joint Sense Group of MPs who has sought to push the government in a tougher direction on a range of culture war issues RT has used hashtags such as #empirestrikesback and is presented as a base movement of more than 6,100 current and former NT members.

There are more than 5.5 million members in total, although only 0.5% usually vote in Assembly Meetings. The National Trust will hold the AGM this year on October 30th.

Like Bennett, RT Meet the Team sites list Neil Record, a city currency manager and past Tory donor who has lent money to a lobbyist group of climate deniers Global Warming Policy FoundationWith Him is the chairman of Net Zero Watch, a new campaign group that launched this month that seeks to highlight the serious economic and social impacts of expensive and poorly regarded climate and energy policies.

In contrast, the National Trust has a set of policies designed to reduce carbon emissions and has put pressure on the government by supporting Climate Coalition, a group of 100 organizations asking members to sign a petition calling for immediate government action.

Record told the Guardian that he had joined RT out of concern with running the National Trust as a lifelong member.

On climate change, he said he was concerned a decade ago about what he described as terrible and intolerant qualities of debate and that legitimate questions about climate science were not being addressed.

Instead, a new orthodoxy began to make any debate impermissible. “I consider this a very dangerous way to pursue a democracy,” he said.

Green said he had nothing to do with the Restore Trust, but was grateful for their support. He referred to his statement to NT voters, in which he referred to the harsh reaction among some members against a film by the National Trust which revealed that Robert Wyndham Ketton-Cremer, who bequeathed Felbrigg Hall to the nation, was gay . Green said he was committed to ensuring that future donors feel safe from the Trust by scolding over their past and inventing pleasant details of an imaginary private life.

Trust Restoration is approached for comment.