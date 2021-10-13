International
EFL International Time – News
EFL stars are heading to exotic countries to donate the colors of their country during the latest international group.
The break has presented a chance for a number of players to shine on the international stage, with notable goals from rising stars in the EFL to current performers making their bow.
We check how the current EFL harvest has gone for their respective countries…
Brereton Diaz keeps Chile’s World Cup hopes alive
Blackburn Rovers ace Ben Brereton Diaz kept Chile’s hopes of qualifying for the World Cup in the South American group alive, scoring the first goal in the 2-0 victory over Paraguay at the Estadio Nacional Julio Martinez Pradano.
The 22-year-old, who came to life for La Roja in the Copa America, scored from close range in the second half, before Mauricio Isla doubled Chile’s lead.
Forward-born Stoke-on-Trent took to social media to express his satisfaction at finding the back of the net, writing: “What an atmosphere. What a moment. Something I will never forget thanks to the team and the fans.”
Wollacott makes the Black Stars bow
It was also a special weekend for Swindon Town goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott who made his international bow for Ghana in the 3-1 win against Zimbabwe.
After keeping 10 clean gates for Swindon, which ranks third in the Sky Bet League Two rankings so far this season, the Bristol-born goalkeeper made his Black Star debut by manager Milovan Rajevac.
The goalkeeper went through the ranks in Bristol City before moving to The County Ground over the summer. And he was also in the EFL company along with Reading defender Baba Rahman who came out for Ghana in their World Cup qualifier.
Gyokeres opens for Zlatan
Sweden striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic left Viktor Gyokeres with big boots to fill them after the Milan striker was forced to withdraw from Sweden’s World Cup qualifiers due to injury.
However, the Blues’ main striker rose to take his place after Gyokeres stepped off the bench to play in the country’s 3-0 win over Kosovo in Stockholm.
Johnstone is still England number one
West Bromwich Albion striker Sam Johnstone kept a clean sheet as England easily beat Andorra 5-0 in Group I. Baggies number one beat Nick Pope and Aaron Ramsdale in a spot between the sticks as Gareth Southgate’s men recorded a winning streak. highlighting their qualifying rivals in the World Cup.
The 28-year-old also made an assist, with his long offer placing Jack Grealish for his first goal in England to end the win with four minutes remaining on the watch.
Ogbene makes the history of the Republic of Ireland
The African-born Ireland international and Rotherham United’s Chiedozie Ogbene scored their second international goal of the season after Stephen Kenny’s side won 3-0 against Azerbaijan.
West Brom striker Callum Robinson was in the doubles, before Ogbene replaced Adam Idah in the second period, adding Ireland’s third and final shot in the final moments in Baku.
The pair lined up alongside Portsmouth’s Gavin Bazunu, Sheffield United’s John Egan, Wigan Athletic striker James McClean and Wycombe Wanderers’ Daryl Horgan.
Thomas for Cymru’s dream debut
Just nine months ago, Sorba Thomas running his trade in the non-league pyramid and Huddersfield Town winger would never have dreamed of wearing a Welsh jersey and representing his country on the international stage.
The former Boreham Wood winger has established himself as a pillar on the Terriers side and won his debut in Cymru, coming off the bench in the 2-2 draw with the Czech Republic.
And the 22-year-old won the hearts of Wales supporters by grabbing a jersey signed by his team-mates at his post-match press conference.
The Dykes adapt and shoot for Scotland
Formed striker Lyndon Dykes scored his fourth goal in as many games for his country as Scotland overtook Israel and the Faroe Islands to go second in Group F.
The Queens Park Rangers striker equalized procedures for Scotland against Israel in a 3-2 victory after John McGinn halved the deficit in the first period, only for his team to seal the victory dramatically. Leading the line alongside Che Adams, Australian-born EFL star was joined by Bournemouth midfielder Ryan Christie, who was introduced as a substitute at 68th minute, while Hampden went wild for 94 of Scott McTominayth the winner of the minute.
And last night, he came out with another Scottish winner against the Faroe Islands in the 86th minute to score the only goal of the game in a narrow 1-0 triumph.
Sources
2/ https://www.efl.com/news/2021/october/efl-international-watch/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]