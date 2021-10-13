EFL International Time – News

EFL stars are heading to exotic countries to donate the colors of their country during the latest international group.

The break has presented a chance for a number of players to shine on the international stage, with notable goals from rising stars in the EFL to current performers making their bow.

We check how the current EFL harvest has gone for their respective countries…

Brereton Diaz keeps Chile’s World Cup hopes alive

Blackburn Rovers ace Ben Brereton Diaz kept Chile’s hopes of qualifying for the World Cup in the South American group alive, scoring the first goal in the 2-0 victory over Paraguay at the Estadio Nacional Julio Martinez Pradano.

The 22-year-old, who came to life for La Roja in the Copa America, scored from close range in the second half, before Mauricio Isla doubled Chile’s lead.

Forward-born Stoke-on-Trent took to social media to express his satisfaction at finding the back of the net, writing: “What an atmosphere. What a moment. Something I will never forget thanks to the team and the fans.”

Wollacott makes the Black Stars bow

It was also a special weekend for Swindon Town goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott who made his international bow for Ghana in the 3-1 win against Zimbabwe.

After keeping 10 clean gates for Swindon, which ranks third in the Sky Bet League Two rankings so far this season, the Bristol-born goalkeeper made his Black Star debut by manager Milovan Rajevac.

The goalkeeper went through the ranks in Bristol City before moving to The County Ground over the summer. And he was also in the EFL company along with Reading defender Baba Rahman who came out for Ghana in their World Cup qualifier.

Gyokeres opens for Zlatan

Sweden striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic left Viktor Gyokeres with big boots to fill them after the Milan striker was forced to withdraw from Sweden’s World Cup qualifiers due to injury.

However, the Blues’ main striker rose to take his place after Gyokeres stepped off the bench to play in the country’s 3-0 win over Kosovo in Stockholm.

Johnstone is still England number one

West Bromwich Albion striker Sam Johnstone kept a clean sheet as England easily beat Andorra 5-0 in Group I. Baggies number one beat Nick Pope and Aaron Ramsdale in a spot between the sticks as Gareth Southgate’s men recorded a winning streak. highlighting their qualifying rivals in the World Cup.

The 28-year-old also made an assist, with his long offer placing Jack Grealish for his first goal in England to end the win with four minutes remaining on the watch.

Ogbene makes the history of the Republic of Ireland

The African-born Ireland international and Rotherham United’s Chiedozie Ogbene scored their second international goal of the season after Stephen Kenny’s side won 3-0 against Azerbaijan.

West Brom striker Callum Robinson was in the doubles, before Ogbene replaced Adam Idah in the second period, adding Ireland’s third and final shot in the final moments in Baku.

The pair lined up alongside Portsmouth’s Gavin Bazunu, Sheffield United’s John Egan, Wigan Athletic striker James McClean and Wycombe Wanderers’ Daryl Horgan.

Thomas for Cymru’s dream debut

Just nine months ago, Sorba Thomas running his trade in the non-league pyramid and Huddersfield Town winger would never have dreamed of wearing a Welsh jersey and representing his country on the international stage.

The former Boreham Wood winger has established himself as a pillar on the Terriers side and won his debut in Cymru, coming off the bench in the 2-2 draw with the Czech Republic.

And the 22-year-old won the hearts of Wales supporters by grabbing a jersey signed by his team-mates at his post-match press conference.

The Dykes adapt and shoot for Scotland

Formed striker Lyndon Dykes scored his fourth goal in as many games for his country as Scotland overtook Israel and the Faroe Islands to go second in Group F.

The Queens Park Rangers striker equalized procedures for Scotland against Israel in a 3-2 victory after John McGinn halved the deficit in the first period, only for his team to seal the victory dramatically. Leading the line alongside Che Adams, Australian-born EFL star was joined by Bournemouth midfielder Ryan Christie, who was introduced as a substitute at 68th minute, while Hampden went wild for 94 of Scott McTominayth the winner of the minute.

And last night, he came out with another Scottish winner against the Faroe Islands in the 86th minute to score the only goal of the game in a narrow 1-0 triumph.