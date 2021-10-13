Family pays tribute to suspected British musician killed in Georgia | UK News





The family of a suspected British musician killed in Georgia has spoken of their destruction. The body of Tom Kennedy, 28, who was born in Manchester and lived in County Mayo in Ireland, was found in the Mtkvari River near Gori, about 50 kilometers (80 km) west of the capital, Tbilisi. Four men were charged with his murder Monday, following reports that he was robbed and beaten last Thursday. Some of Kennedy’s assets, including his phone, were found in a pawn shop. A fifth person has been charged with failure to report a crime. Men are exercising their right to remain silent, according to the Georgian site TV MtavariWith They were conditionally rejected by the Gori district court. Prosecutors allege Kennedy was thrown unconscious into the river to hide the robbery. His body was reportedly found two miles below the alleged beating. The trial is set for November 8, according to Daily Mail. The Kennedys family has set up a site in Gofundme, partly to raise money to repatriate his body. Writing on the page on behalf of Kennedy’s mother, Catherine, his cousin Olivia Barrett said: We are absolutely devastated, no words, life will never be the same without our beautiful son. Nearly 40,000 (34,000) had gathered by Wednesday afternoon. The family said the money will go to repatriation costs, funeral and the cost of travel to Georgia to be on trial. Kennedy reportedly arrived in Georgia in late August after telling friends he wanted to go somewhere far away. His family said he was a talented musician who played guitar, violin and piano. Writing on Facebook, his aunt Patricia Pointon, from Manchester, said: One of the kindest souls that has ever walked this earth, you have believed with your heart and played your music like a genius! In a statement, the Foreign Office said: “We are in contact with local authorities following the death of a British man in Georgia and are offering support to his family.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2021/oct/13/family-pay-tribute-british-musician-allegedly-murdered-georgia-tom-kennedy

