The WHO appoints the advisory group to study the origin of the Covid pandemic





The World Health Organization on Wednesday appointed 26 scientists to a new advisory group tasked with studying the origins of the coronavirus, opening another chapter of painstaking research into how the pandemic began. The group, selected from more than 700 applicants, includes scientists from 26 countries, a reflection of the WHO’s effort to garner broad international support for the work. Among them are an American researcher Dr. Inger Damon, an on-site Ebola response veteran who directs work on highly deadly diseases at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and a Chinese scientist. Chinese scientist, Dr. Yungui Yang, is deputy director at the Beijing Institute of Genomics at the Chinese Academy of Sciences, a government institution. Inger K. Damon from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is one of 26 scientists appointed by the WHO to a new coronavirus advisory group. Credits … CDC With this new group, WHO is trying to revive its study on the origin of the pandemic. That work that was stalled in a political rivalry between China and the United States and concerns about scientists’ conflicts of interest after the WHO sent a previous team to China in early 2021.

The result of that visit was a joint report by the WHO-selected team from China that said a coronavirus leak from a laboratory, while possible, was extremely impossible, a conclusion that WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, later called premature Me Six members of that WHO distributed team have joined the new advisory group. The committee also includes the head of a Swiss biosafety center, an indicator of WHO efforts to ensure that a laboratory leak is taken into account along with scenarios in which the virus spread naturally from animals to humans. A laboratory accident cannot be ruled out until there is sufficient evidence to do so and these results are openly shared, Dr. Tedros and two senior WHO officials wrote in an editorial in Science outlining the mandate of advisory groups. After a two-week period of public commentary that is common before the WHO advisory groups are set up, the committee will begin to meet.

WHO officials said the group would evaluate recent studies, including those describing bats sheltering relatives of the virus after Covid-19, and would advise the organization on what future studies were potentially needed, including field research in China. China has reacted angrily to the idea that the virus may have come from a laboratory and, analysts have said, is almost certain to resist outside requests to visit research centers, bats’ caves or animal farms. wild within its boundaries. Unlike the last WHO team, which met specifically for the visit to China, the new committee will also have a mandate to weigh in on the emergence of any new pathogens beyond the coronavirus, giving it a consistency that the WHO hopes to help isolate him from political squabbles. At a news conference Wednesday, Dr Michael Ryan, executive director of the WHO Health Emergency Program, said it was impossible to ignore obstacles like the national pride that stands in the way of hunting down the origin of the coronavirus. But he said the new advisory group was an attempt to get back to the scientific issues at the core of that effort. This is our best chance, he said. And it may be our last chance to understand the origin of this virus in a collegial and collective way and with mutual responsibility.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/10/13/science/who-coronavirus-origins.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos