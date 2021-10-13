Michigan reports a 2-day total of 8,671 new coronavirus cases, 110 deaths Wednesday, Oct. 11

Michigan health officials reported a total of three days of 8,671 new cases confirmed with coronavirus and 110 deaths confirmed by COVID-19 as of Tuesday, October 12, and Wednesday, October 13.

Of the newly reported deaths, 58 were late additions identified by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services through a review of vital data, meaning they likely occurred outside the previous two days.

Over the past seven days, Michigan has averaged 3,745 reported cases and 33 confirmed new deaths per day. This is out of 3,541 cases reported last week, which recorded 31 confirmed deaths.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,073,228 cases of coronavirus and 21,459 confirmed deaths have been recorded. Furthermore, the state reported 136,498 possible cases and 1,405 possible deaths, in which a physician and / or an antigen test placed that COVID-19, but no confirmatory PCR test, which detects the presence of a virus, it is done.

Below is a chart showing the seven-day average for new cases reported per day throughout the pandemic. (Can’t see the chart? Click here.)

State data show that 63.1% of eligible residents have received at least a single dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. To date, 58.7% of the population is fully vaccinated.

Mackinac County became the eighth county to pass the 70% standard for vaccinations imposed by the state on Monday. Leelenau County leads the state with 77% of its eligible population fully vaccinated, followed by Oakland County (69%), Grand Traverse County (69%), Washtenaw County (69%) and Emmet County (68%).

Below is a table showing vaccination rates by county for the population aged 12 and over. (Can’t see the chart? Click here.)

As of Wednesday, October 13, hospitals nationwide were treating 2,166 adult patients with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19 and 24 children. There were 545 patients in the ICU, including 282 in ventilators.

Of the 71,068 diagnostic tests processed between Monday and Tuesday, about 12.3% tested positive. There were 291,465 tests processed as of October 6, Saturday and Sunday, of which 11.3% tested positive.

Can’t see the table? Click herewith

Every county in the state reported at least one new case of COVID-19. Wayne County led the state, with 1,008 new cases, followed by Oakland County (847), Kent County (715), Macomb County (656) and Ottawa County (352).

Forty-two of the 83 Michigan counties reported at least one new death. Wayne County led the state with 18 deaths, followed by 14 in Macomb County, eight in Oakland County, six in Genesee County, five in Ottawa County and four in Kent County.

Baraga County led the state in new cases per capita, with 294 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

The graph below shows new cases for the last 30 days based on the onset of symptoms. In this chart, the numbers for the most recent days are incomplete due to the time lag between people getting sick and getting a confirmed coronavirus test result, which can take up to a week or more.

You can call a table for each circuit and you can place the cursor on a bar to see the date and number of cases.

The average daily death rate reported by COVID has been rising since August, which can be expected as the death trend that usually follows case trends for several weeks.

The average exceeded 30 deaths per day at the end of September, marking the highest point since the beginning of June. For the context, all of July was spent in single digits, and the peak of the last 2020 increase was more than 110 deaths per day.

Below is a chart that tracks the seven-day average of states for deaths reported by COVID-19 per day during the pandemic. Can’t see the table below? Click herewith

For more nationwide data, visit the MLives coronavirus data page.

To find a test site near you, take a look declares find the test online send an email to [email protected], or call 888-535-6136 between 8am and 5pm on weekdays.

