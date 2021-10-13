Brazil’s Bolsonaro says he will not be vaccinated against Covid-19

Earlier, Bolsonaro – who has been eligible to be vaccinated since April – said he would receive the vaccine after the last Brazilian was immunized.

“I decided not to get the vaccine anymore. I’m looking at new studies, my immunity levels are at their peak. Will I get the vaccine for what? It would be the same as playing $ 10 in the lottery to win $ 2. That’s not in place, “he said Tuesday.

Bolsonaro argued that Brazilians have a right not to be vaccinated, saying: “For me, (it is) freedom above all. If a citizen does not want to get the vaccine, it is his right and so on.”

Bolsonaro’s remarks come as the Brazilian population is showing strong support for the vaccine. According to Johns Hopkins University, Brazil has fully vaccinated about 47% of its population and according to Our World In Data, 72% of the population received at least one dose.