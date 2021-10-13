Kongsberg attack: Some killed in suspected archery attack in Norway





The suspected assailant was using a bow and arrow, a spokesman for Norway’s southeastern police district, which includes Kongsberg, told CNN on Wednesday. Local police were first notified of the suspect at 6:15 p.m. local time, he added.

The attacker is believed to have acted alone. An arrest has been made and there is “no active search for more people,” Yvind Aas, Drammen county police chief, told a news conference after the attack.

The perpetrator “moved to a large area” while carrying out the attack, he also said.

“Unfortunately, we can confirm that there are some injured and some killed as a result of the action. The injured have been taken to hospital for treatment. Kongsberg municipality has been notified and has set up crisis teams to help and follow up those in need to, “said Aas.

Authorities have not ruled out the possibility of a terrorist attack. “From the course of events, it is natural to consider whether this is an act of terrorism,” Aas said. “The person arrested has not been questioned, and therefore it is too early to say anything about this and what was the motivation of the person.” Kongsberg is located 85 kilometers (about 53 miles) west of the capital Oslo. Following the attack, Norwegian police across the country have been given a rarity order to keep firearms as a precaution. “Because of the serious incident in Kongsberg where several people were killed and injured tonight, the police in Norway are temporarily armed,” the Norwegian Police Directorate said in a statement on Wednesday. “This is an additional emergency measure,” the statement added. “Police currently have no concrete indications that there is a change in the level of threat in the country.” Under Norwegian law, officers usually must have prior approval to carry a firearm. Monica Mland, the minister of justice and public safety, is monitoring the situation in Kongsberg, the minister tweeted with The attack comes just over a decade after the worst terrorist attack in Norway. In July 2011, Norwegian far-right extremist Anders Behring Brevik killed 77 people, many of them teenagers, in a bomb and firearm attack. He was sentenced to 21 years in prison, the maximum possible term. In August 2019, another man attacked an Oslo mosque armed with a weapon before being defeated. That year, the country’s intelligence service reported that right-wing terrorism was on the rise globally, and warned that the country was likely to be targeted in the near future. This is the latest news.

Previous report by CNN London’s Laura Smith-Spark.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/10/13/europe/kongsberg-norway-attack-intl/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos