Mercer International Inc. announces conference call for third quarter results 2021





NEW YORK, NY, October 13, 2021 Mercer International (NASDAQ: MERC) will publish the results of the third quarter for the period ended September 30, 2021 on Thursday, October 28, 2021, after the market closes. David M. Gandossi, President and Chief Executive Officer and David K. Ure, Senior Vice President of Finance, Chief Financial Officer and Secretary, will host a conference call on Friday, October 29, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. ET for discuss the results. The call can be reached by calling one of the following: North America: (888) 241-0326 International: (647) 427-3411 Conference ID: 8738879 Listeners can also access the conference call live online by clicking or copying and pasting the following link into their web browser: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/mrh58997 A registration of the completed conference call can be reached in fifteen days via a link to the Company homepage at http://www.mercerint.com, or by calling (855) 859-2056 and entering Conference ID 8738879. Please allow 15 minutes before the call to visit the site and download and install any necessary audio software. For additional information on call access, please contact Daniela Navarria of Mercer International at [email protected] or (604) 639-4602. At Mercer International Inc., we are extraordinary people who create bioproducts for a more sustainable world. We are a diversified global producer of forest products, bioproducts and green electricity with operations in Germany, Canada, the United States and Australia with a consolidated annual production capacity of approximately 2.2 million tonnes of kraft pulp and 550 million feet of plank wood. Gentle Me For more information, please visit www.mercerint.comwith APPROVED BY: David M. Gandossi, FCPA, FCA

President & CEO

604-684-1099 David K. Ure, CPA, CGA

Senior Finance VP, CFO and Secretary

604-684-1099





