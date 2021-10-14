The man with the bow and arrow kills five in Norway





The assailant was involved in a large area of ​​the city, leaving investigators with a vast crime scene to clear. A witness, Kjetil Stormark, who is the editor of a national security news site, said police had secured a supermarket where part of the attack was said to have taken place and part of a street. Authorities said they were considering whether another weapon, a knife, could also have been used in the attacks. An off-duty police officer who was not in uniform was among those injured in the attack, authorities said. Murder is rare in Norway. In a country with a population of just over five million, there were 31 homicides in 2020, most of them involving people who knew each other. But Wednesday’s attack came just months after the Norwegians marked a grim anniversary: ​​A decade ago, the country suffered its deadliest attack since World War II. In July 2011, a right-wing extremist detonated a bomb in Oslo and then raged into a political youth summer camp on the small island of Utoya. In total, 77 were killed. In the years since the massacre, Norway has tried to account for the trauma and has been forced to deal with the painful question of what can make an individual deviate so far from the democratic principles that, along with fossil fuel revenues, have given Norwegians one of the highest living standards in the world. While this was the worst recent episode in the predominantly peaceful country, just over two years ago, a young man entered a mosque near Oslo armed and wearing body armor and a helmet before to be conquered by a worshiper. The man had first killed his sister, police said, and he was convicted of that murder. Norwegian authorities have expressed concern that not enough is being done to eradicate right-wing extremism, especially among young people. In July, analysts with the country’s intelligence services warned that a decade after the Utoya attack, there are young men and boys who idolize the gunman.

