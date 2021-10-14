International
Alberta reports 38 more deaths from COVID-19, 652 new cases Wednesday
Public health officials in Alberta are reporting 652 new cases of COVID-19. Thirty-eight other people have died from the disease.
Most people, somewhere between the ages of 30 and 90, died over the long weekend. The death toll since the start of the pandemic is now 2,901.
The number of deaths reported on Wednesday is equal to those announced on January 12, for the highest number of deaths reported in a single day.
Provincial data show that 30 people died from COVID-19 on January 2 at the most on a given date.
Meanwhile, the number of known active COVID-19 cases has dropped to 14,218. Here is how they are divided in the region:
- Calgary: 3,594
- Edmonton: 3,281
- Central: 2,908
- Veri: 2,845
- South: 1,578
- Unknown: 12
Alberta Laboratories conducted 8,620 COVID-19 tests as of Tuesday, with a test positivity rate of 7.65 percent.
As of Wednesday’s update, 1,027 Albertans are being treated for COVID-19 in hospital, including 236 patients in intensive care units.
Of the 791 non-ICU patients, more than 73 percent are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated. At the ICU, 93 percent of patients are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, Dr Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s chief medical officer, said on Twitter.
Here is a summary of the latest # COVID19AB numbers: There are now 1,027 people in hospital due to COVID-19. Of the 791 non-ICUs, 73.4% are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated. Of the 236 in the ICU, 91% are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated. (1/5) pic.twitter.com/hySbuJDqRD
There are 376 ICU beds throughout the Alberta healthcare system right now.
ICU capacity, including 203 extra beds, is at 75 percent, Alberta Health Services. Without beds, capacity would be at 164 percent.
Slightly more than 76 percent of Albanians aged 12 and over have received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine; 85.5 percent of qualified people have at least one dose of the vaccine, as of Wednesday’s update.
Of the entire Alberta population, including children who are not yet eligible for the vaccine, nearly 65 percent have two strokes, while 72.7 percent have the first stroke.
