On Tuesday, the Alberta government launched the AB Covid Records Verifier app, the next step in the exemption program. Consumers will show a QR code, either on their cell phones or in print, and businesses will scan the code to verify their COVID-19 vaccination status. Cyndi Vos, chief executive of the Lethbridge Chamber of Commerce, believes the new format will make the vaccination test much easier for businesses. “When the program first came into play, we had to make mistakes with paper copies, we had to see this, we had to see that,” Vos said.















She says the QR code format makes it much easier. The story goes down the ad “You do not need to magnify and magnify. It’s just beautiful and big and present. “ Read more: Alberta launches application to read QR code of COVID-19 vaccination Tacos Made in Mexico, a local downtown restaurant, has been dealing with the ups and downs of its restrictions waiver program in recent weeks. “We have made people curse us, make a scene over the phone, make various phone calls and what else,” said manager Gerardo Balderas. “So it’s kind of a little bit of added stress.” Read more: Calgary restaurant loses business, liquor licenses for refusal to apply vaccine passport Balderas said the restaurant is planning to download the app in the near future, but thinks along with it there will be a learning curve. “Some of our staff are a little older, so it’s also a kind of training for them to make sure they understand how to use those apps,” he explained. “But yes, we will definitely try to implement it as best we can.”















In the fitness industry, the CrossFit Framework also faced some roadblocks when it came to seeking vaccination evidence, losing some clients in the process. The story goes down the ad “It was really good in many respects because yes we are still able to operate, but at the same time we had to say goodbye to 10 to 12 people here, and that was really hard,” said owner Russ Stewart. When it comes to using the new app, Stewart does not think it will make their process any different. “We know who enters and leaves our doors,” he explained. “We have our membership base and we have seen the vaccination test from all those people.” © 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

