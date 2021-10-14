Blinken says US ready to turn to “other options” if nuclear diplomacy with Iran fails





He discussed what the United States would do if Tehran did not return to international talks during meetings in Washington with its counterparts from Israel and the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday.

The Biden administration says it is ready to return to the diplomatic table every day and resume talks in Vienna, which have stalled for more than three months. The break-up began after tough new Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi took office.

“We continue to believe that diplomacy is the most effective way to do this, but it takes two people to engage in diplomacy, and we have not seen from Iran a willingness to do so at this point,” Blinken said in a statement. joint press conference with Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan at the State Department before their meetings.

Blinken stressed that the window for diplomacy with Tehran is closing “because Iran has used this time to advance its nuclear program in various ways.”

“I will not set a specific date, but with each passing day and Iran’s refusal to engage in good faith, the track is shortened,” Blinken said. With the window for a diplomatic opportunity narrowing, the Biden administration is holding discussions about unforeseen options to curb Iran’s nuclear program with partners and allies. The US envoy to Iran travels to the Middle East for talks US special envoy to Iran Robert Malley will visit the Middle East in the coming days to resume talks with his counterparts in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar, he said early Wednesday. “We have to prepare for a world that we are doing now in consultation with our partners in the region – a world where Iran has no restrictions on its nuclear program. And we have to consider the options to deal with that. , that’s what we’re doing, although we hope we can get back to the deal, “Malley said during an event at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. Blinken reiterated the U.S. position that “that Iran cannot be allowed to acquire a nuclear weapon” when asked if a military option would be on the table if diplomacy is unsuccessful. Lapid added, “By saying ‘other options,’ I think everyone here, in Israel, in the UAE and in Tehran, understands what we mean.” During a speech to the UN General Assembly last month, Raisi insisted that Iran was not pursuing nuclear weapons, that the US was guilty of pulling out of the nuclear deal, and stressed that the US must first meet its obligations. under the agreement, lifting sanctions. Raisi also said that Iranian officials are ready to resume talks on an agreement with Iran soon. Malley said Iran’s actions show they may not be ready to return to compliance with the Iran nuclear deal, which the US abandoned under President Donald Trump. “Every day where they are not returning to the table, every day where they are making statements about how little has been achieved in Vienna, which is what the current team is saying, it is telling us that this is a team that may not be prepared. to return to what we would consider, what the rest of the P5 + 1 would consider, full reciprocal return in line with the JCPOA, “Malley said, referring to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, the official name for agreement. The U.S. is prepared for the possibility of protracted talks that do not focus solely on the deal with Iran, Malley said. But he stressed that the US would engage in those discussions only if Iran is willing to engage in discussions that are not one-sided. “If Iran is going to come back to the table, whenever they go back to the seventh round and put on the table issues that clearly go beyond the borders of the JCPOA, and that ‘s kind of what we’re hearing, I mean we could be wrong. “But that ‘s what we’re hearing, then we’re prepared to have a negotiation for another kind of deal,” Malley said. “An agreement that would address more issues than the JCPOA. But Iran will have to make a choice and it cannot have it in either way. It cannot mean that the US should give more than the JCPOA and “Iran is going to give only what the JCPOA requires, or maybe even less.”

CNN’s Jennifer Hansler contributed to this story.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/10/13/politics/blinken-israel-uae-iran-talks/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos