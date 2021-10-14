Unemployment rises to 4.6 percent from 4.5 percent





Employment Minister Stuart Robert says it is a “tale of closed states versus open states” amid an increase in unemployment from 4.5 percent to 4.6 percent. “We are looking at the barrel of New South Wales and Victoria, with 57 percent of the labor market closing; so, these numbers reflect it, “Mr Robert told Sky News Australia. “Queensland is not closed, we have seen an increase of over one percent employment, over 30,000 Queenslanders employed. “November, December, you will see the economy come back screaming. “And you’ve seen that every time we come out of a deadlock, the country is buzzing again; it’s like a racing horse, he’s just waiting to race, we just have to hit 80 percent to open the borders.” The turnout has dropped by a seven per cent point, equivalent to 140,000 people quitting job opportunities, which Mr Robert said was the result of blockades in the “most popular states”. “Let us lower these limits, get security and trust from all the prime ministers of the state and then our country will quickly move to a very strong employment growth,” he said.

