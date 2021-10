Japanese PM distributes lower house for October 31 national electionsExBulletin

change the title Eugjen Hoshiko / AP

Eugjen Hoshiko / AP TOKYO New Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida disbanded the lower house of parliament on Thursday, paving the way for the October 31 election, which will be Japan’s first pandemic. At stake will be how Japan faces a possible coronavirus resurgence and revives its hit economy, and whether or how the Kishida government can leave the shadow of nearly nine years of Abe-Suga rule, some who describe as dominant to the point of view of different points of view. Kishida said he is seeking a mandate for his policies after being elected prime minister by parliament just 10 days ago. He replaced Yoshihide Suga, who lasted just one year as prime minister and whose support was shaken by his perceived high-handed approach to coronavirus treatment and insistence on holding the Tokyo Olympics despite rising virus cases. Kishida, charged with gathering support for the ruling party, has vowed to pursue a policy of “trust and empathy”. Tadamori Oshima, chairman of the chamber, announced the dissolution in a plenary session. The 465 lawmakers in the most powerful lower house got up, shouted “banzai” three times and walked away. The official campaign for all 465 new vacancies starts on Tuesday. The last lower house elections were held in 2017 under Shinzo Abe, a strong conservative who pulled the long-right conservative Liberal Democratic Party while serving as Japan’s longest-serving prime minister. In the previous lower house vote, the LDP and its New Komeito coalition partner together won 310 seats, or two-thirds of the chamber. The four main opposition parties have agreed to cooperate on several policies, such as addressing the gap between rich and poor that they say have widened during Abe’s rule and have been exacerbated by the pandemic. Despite weak public support for the LDP under Suga, opposition parties have struggled to win enough votes to form a new government following the short rule of the now-disappearing Democratic Party of Japan in 2009-2012. Kishida, early Friday, visited the offices of senior LDP members and expressed his determination for an election victory. In his first speech on politics last week, Kishida vowed to strengthen the country’s pandemic response, revive the economy and strengthen defenses against threats from China and North Korea. He also tried to gradually expand social and economic activities using vaccination certificates and more testing.

