It was the Sea of ​​Flames: At Least 46 Killed in Taiwan Apartment Fire





TAIPEI, Taiwan At least 46 people were killed and dozens more injured after a fire broke out early Thursday in a large commercial and residential building in southern Taiwan that had deteriorated badly in recent years, according to local officials and news reports. At least 41 other people were being treated for injuries, local fire officials said in Kaohsiung, Taiwan’s main port city where the fire broke out. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, said Lee Ching-hsiu, the city’s fire chief. Surveillance footage from a neighboring building showed a flash of light on the ground floor and soon the entire floor was engulfed in flames, according to local news reports. Photos and videos circulating on the internet showed shocked and soot-covered elderly residents being escorted out of the burned building, some on a stretcher.

Firefighters received the first calls for help around 3 a.m. Thursday and put out the fire about four hours later. In the afternoon, they were still searching for survivors in the 13-storey building. The building was inhabited by about 120 families, mostly low-income and elderly residents living between the seventh and 11th floors.

It was a sea of ​​flames, said Lin Chuan-fu, 57, a Kaohsiung resident living near the building, in a telephone interview. Mr Lin said a loud explosion woke him up around 3am and he took to the streets to see what was happening. He said the flames had quickly shifted from the ground floor to the higher floors. He added that he was concerned that some of the older residents living on the higher floors would find it difficult to evacuate in the dark. They may not have had enough time to get out, he said.

Built in the 1980s, the 13-storey building is located near the Love River in central Kaohsiung, Taiwan’s third largest city. Conditions in the once-prosperous building began to deteriorate after a fire broke out in the building in 1999, according to local reports. While no one died in that fire, the building was partially abandoned, and occupants and gamblers began to move. Among the locals, it became known as the ghost building Kaohsiungs No.1.

Recent photos and videos showed what appeared to be alarming security conditions inside the building, including exposed electricity cables, corroded water pipes and piles of debris blocking the dark stairwells. Several developers have tried to take over and renovate the building in recent years, according to Apple Daily, a local news newspaper. But those efforts met with resistance from building occupants.

Lin Chin-rong, Kaohsiung deputy mayor, said the building had been inspected by police and fire officials four times since 2019. He said an inspection notice had been posted on the building on Tuesday, but that an obstacle had prevented firefighters from went to the higher floors. He said local fire officials and government construction workers had been in contact with the self-appointed representative buildings in the days before the blaze.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/10/14/world/asia/taiwan-apartment-fire.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos