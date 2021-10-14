COVID-19: Has Alberta seen the peak of the 4th wave?





An Edmonton doctor said a drop in the number of hospitals and a reduction in COVID-19 daily cases are reasons for “cautious optimism” that the fourth wave of the virus has peaked. A decline in the number of patients in hospitals, along with consistently lower daily COVID-19 numbers, often marks the beginning of the crest of a peak — a trend Alberta has seen in the first, second and third waves. The lowest hospitalization numbers were recently observed by Dr. Verna Yiu, president and CEO of Alberta Health Services. Yiu said over the past six weeks, she has been concerned about an unprecedented level of pressure on Alberta’s healthcare system. Read more: ‘Happy to be here’: NL healthcare workers help expand Fort McMurray ICU On Tuesday, she said she was feeling “a little more optimistic” than in the long run. The story goes down the ad















2:48

COVID-19: Alberta health president more optimistic as pressure on hospitals eased slightly





COVID-19: Alberta health president more optimistic as pressure on hospitals eased slightly

“We are seeing the pressure on our hospitals ease slightly,” she said, praising those who have been vaccinated and following health restrictions. “It’s a weak silver lining for what has been a very difficult period for our healthcare system.” COVID-19 rates in Edmonton: New hospitalization rate.

Tonia Gloweski / Global News

Yiu said the situation remains extremely serious and stressed that it is too early to point out a trend. The story goes down the ad Dr. Stephanie Smith, an infectious disease expert, said a number of different metrics could indicate the peak of the fourth wave. Read more: Quebec is delaying the mandate of the COVID-19 vaccine for healthcare workers “The first is a decline in the number of communities. This is usually the first thing we see declining. “Two to three weeks later, we see a drop in hospital admissions. This signals that we are on the slope of the fourth wave,” Smith said. “I think there is a reason for cautious optimism at this point in time.”















0:35

Officials working on plan to distribute COVID-19 vaccines to children under 12: Alberta Health Minister





Officials working on plan to distribute COVID-19 vaccines to children under 12: Alberta Health Minister

Smith said the best insurance for preventing further surges is widespread vaccination. She noted that the approved and available vaccine for children under 12 years of age will be an extremely useful step in preventing transmission. The story goes down the ad Read more: Prime Minister Kenney says Alberta will hold the COVID-19 vaccine passport at least in early 2022 “Provence has proven quite difficult to predict the future of COVID-19, but if we have more and more people vaccinated, then we can continue to see a transmission in the community, but we are seeing that we do not have these extraordinary waves of people who come to the hospital and are seriously ill, “she said. The infectious disease expert said she and other specialists do not have a specific number for the necessary vaccine coverage, but said it should be much higher than Alberta’s current level of 76.2 percent of qualified people who are fully vaccinated. . “The hope is with the reduction of transmission and the increase of vaccination, we will not see the emergence of other variants,” Smith said. “My hope is to reach a point without significant transmission. Somewhere around 85 or 90 percent.”















1:59

CAF, Red Cross to help Alberta increase COVID-19, strained healthcare system, says health minister





CAF, Red Cross to help Alberta increase COVID-19, strained healthcare system, says health minister October 1, 2021

Global News asked Alberta Health if there is a new vaccine coverage target that the province is aiming for when it comes to facilitating public health measures. The story goes down the ad In a statement, a spokesman said: “We have not set specific thresholds for easing public health measures or eliminating the exclusion program. The REP is expected to remain in place at least in the first quarter of 2022.” Read more: Fines but not jail for Alberta men guilty of violating COVID-19 rules “We will continue to closely monitor the situation in Alberta,” Alberta Health said. “Any future move to facilitate public health measures will take into account many factors, including the prevalence of COVID-19, the pressure on the health system, vaccination rates, the need to balance restrictions with their impacts on overall health,” he said. global evidence and expert advice like Dr. Deena Hinshaw. “ Smith said she would continue to recommend other layers of protection until we are in a more endemic phase of COVID-19, including wearing masks and physical distancing. © 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/8263388/alberta-covid-19-4th-wave-peak/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos