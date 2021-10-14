



Next match: at St. Joseph Calumet College (Ind.) 10/14/2021 | 7:00 PM CCSJ Sports Network BOURBONNAIS, Ill. — The TIU women’s volleyball team returned to the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference (CCAC) on Tuesday evening as they faced Olivet Nazarene Tigers University at the McHie Arena. Coming from three consecutive losses in direct sets over the weekend, the Trojans looked to the right of the ship in a return to CCAC game against one of the league’s best teams. Trinity came out with a quick start to the first set with a 6-1 run. The Trojans would undoubtedly post their best performance against a conference opponent throughout the season with very few errors and their offensive attack shooting into all cylinders. After winning the first 25-16, TIU again posted a strong showing against the Tigers, forcing ONU on eight attack errors and defending the net along the way for a 25-20 victory in the second frame. Olivet Nazarene would give the Trojans a challenge in the third set, but Trinity would accumulate from up to five points before knocking down the scenario and taking the lead at 13-12. With excellent game organization and 12 pounds of the third set, TIU would stop the Tigers late to take the third set 25-22 and complete a crucial 3-0 conference cleanup. Matty Hawkins led Trinity with 14 kills and five total blocks in victory while Brianna Torres posted ten murders, with eight by Grace Mauersberger with Anna Skrzypchak scored 33 assists while Lana Vujosevic recorded 23 excavations in defense. ADDITIONAL NOTES P GR GAME Tuesday’s victory was the third TIU of all time against Olivet Nazarene. The Tigers still lead the 13-3 series.

The Trinity victory marked the first time they have beaten ONU on the road. The Trojans entered the 0-7 night of all time playing against the Tigers at McHie Arena.

The TIU victory marked the first time they ever defeated Olivet Nazarene in straight groups.

Tuesday night marked the first time Trinity has won consecutive matches against ONU. The Trojans defeated the Tigers in a five-set home thriller last spring.

With 14 murders tonight, Matty Hawkins took her 994th career assassination, leaving her just six shy to become the eighth member of the program’s 1,000 career assassination club.

Brianna Torres recorded her 140th career service ace on Tuesday, tying her with Taylor Arseneau (2008-11) for the third-largest in TIU women’s volleyball history.

Lana Vujosevic’s 23rd excavations created a new career for the second outside striker. Bari’s previous career, the natives of Montenegro was 21 excavations, recorded in a match of September 24, 2019 against Trinity International when he previously played for the State University of Governors.

Old outside striker Grace Mauersberger marked her 750th career assassination Tuesday night. She also marked her 250th murder as a Trojan as part of a show with eight murders against the Tigers. NEXT The Trojans (12-11) return to action Thursday, Oct. 14, as they travel to Whiting, Indiana to take over the Crimson Wave of Calumet St. Joseph in the conference game. The first service is scheduled for 7:00 pm CST at the Rittenmeyer Center and can be viewed LIVE at CCSJ Sports Network. Visit TIUtrojans.com to stay up to date with the latest TIU women’s volleyball news and updates. Follow Trojans online and on social media! Facebook – Trinity International Athletics Trinity International Women’s Volleyball Tweet – @TIUVolejboll @TIUTrojans Instagram – TIU Athletics @tiuvolleyball Snapchat – @TIUtrojans YouTube – TIU Athletics Trinity International University is a comprehensive, national university affiliated with the Free Evangelical Church of America and is located in Bannockburn, Illinois, 25 miles north of Chicago. TIU educates men and women to engage in God’s redemptive work in the world by cultivating academic excellence, Christian faithfulness, and lifelong learning.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tiutrojans.com/news/2021/10/12/womens-volleyball-trojans-sweep-tigers-in-historic-road-win.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

