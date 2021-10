Gunfire at a protest in Beirut left three dead and nine wounded

The state-run NNA news agency reported three deaths during clashes in the Lebanese capital. An emergency room doctor at Beirut’s al-Sahel Hospital, who did not want to be named earlier, told CNN that the hospital had received one death and nine injuries since the violence erupted.

Hundreds of Iranian-backed Hezbollah supporters and its main Shiite ally, Amal, were marching on the city’s Palace of Justice on Thursday when they fired on protesters from an unknown location, forcing demonstrators and journalists to cover themselves, according to an army. statements and local broadcasters.

There are numerous local reports of snipers firing on demonstrators from the roofs of buildings in the area. Local TV videos and social media also showed a masked protester shooting what appeared to be an AK-47 from behind road barriers and dumpsters, apparently firing back at gunmen and black smoke rising from a from nearby buildings.

In a statement Thursday, the Lebanese army, which has been widely deployed in gun shooting scenes, said it would shoot any gunmen in areas where clashes are taking place and called for people to clear the streets.

“It is very clear that those who shot at the protesters were organized armed groups that have been planning this attack since yesterday,” a senior Hezbollah official told CNN. “We will not retaliate. They want to drag us into civil strife and we do not want to sow civil strife.” In a joint statement issued by Hezbollah and Amal, the groups called for “calm” among their supporters on the streets. Hezbollah has been a strong opponent of Tariq Bitar, the popular judge leading the Beirut bombing, and has called for high-ranking officials to be prosecuted. This week, the judge issued an arrest warrant against lawmaker Ali Hassan Khalil, a senior Amal official and former finance minister. Bitar has also issued arrest warrants against MP Nouhad Machnouk, an ally of former Prime Minister Saad Hariri and a former interior minister. Since his appointment in February, Bitar, who also heads the Beirut criminal court, has been seeking senior political and security officials to be questioned in the Beirut blast investigation. He is the second judicial investigator to lead the investigation. The first judge in charge of handling the investigation was fired after two former ministers accused in the investigation successfully filed a motion for his removal. Several legal petitions by prosecuting officials to dismiss Bitari have been unsuccessful. During a televised speech Monday, Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah condemned the judge, accusing him of “politicizing” him. This is the latest news, more details to follow.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/10/14/middleeast/lebanon-blast-gunfire-protest-intl/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos