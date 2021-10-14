Archery in Norway: Suspect converted to Islam and suspected of radicalization





A 37-year-old Danish national living in Norway was arrested and charged with assault in the town of Kongsberg, but police have not revealed what charges he is facing.

“Police have been in contact with the person before, including as a result of previous concerns about radicalization,” Sverud said. said at a press conference.

The suspect had not appeared on their radar this year, however, Sverud pointed out, saying police “had not received any reports in 2021 regarding radicalization”.

Four women and a man were killed in the attack. “We have some information about the five people who died. There are four women and one man, no one has been officially identified yet. It will take some time. They are all between 50 and 70 years old,” Sverud said.

A timeline of events Wednesday revealed that only 35 minutes passed between the first police reports of a man shooting with a bow and arrow and the arrest of the suspect. The first call to alert police came to the operations center at 6:12 p.m., Sverud said. A patrol was immediately dispatched to the scene, followed by three others, he said. The first patrol at the scene noticed the perpetrator briefly. In the minutes that followed, messages were coming in from members of the public that the suspect had been seen in several locations across Kongsberg, he said. The suspect was arrested at 6:47 p.m., by which time 22 police patrols had been deployed and more resources were on their way. Warning shots were fired at the time of the arrest, Sverud said. From what police now know, “it is clear that everyone was killed as police were in contact with the perpetrator for the first time,” he said. The perpetrator is believed to have acted alone, police said. A witness to the attack, Linda Ostergaard, was riding a bicycle home with her two daughters when she attacked, according to Swedish branch of CNN, Expressen. “My youngest daughter was a few feet in front of me when she suddenly stopped as there was a lot of blue light,” Ostergaard said. “We saw a police car with sirens coming, and it stopped at the top of the road. Two policemen jumped out of the car with guns and entered the shop here, and they shouted, ‘Armed police, lower your gun.'” “Then we were told to leave, because we had to get to a safe place. So we ran to the corner there and stood there in the corner. There, we met another man who said he was the one who had called the police, and that the perpetrator had shot “behind him, down here, and then we saw that there was an arrow down in the street. There was no bow, only a long arrow lying there.” “The author has committed horrible acts” The attack came on the eve of the takeover by the new government, after last month’s parliamentary elections failed to dominate the long-ruling Conservative Party. Labor leader Jonas Gahr Store will take over as prime minister on Thursday. In a Facebook post, Store described the attack as a “cruel and brutal act.” Speaking at a news conference late last night in the capital Oslo, outgoing Prime Minister Erna Solberg described developments in Kongsberg as “terrible” and promised that “all necessary resources” are being put in place. “The perpetrator has committed horrific acts against some people. It is a very dramatic situation that has hit Kongsberg society hard and the events shock us all,” she said. Norwegian King Harald expressed his sympathies on Thursday in a short message to the mayor of Kongsberg, saying “the rest of the nation stays with you”. “We sympathize with the relatives and the injured in grief and despair,” he said. “And we think of all those affected in Kongsberg who have experienced that their safe local environment suddenly became a dangerous place. It shocks us all when terrible things happen near us, when you least expect it. , in the middle of everyday life in nature. street “. The attack comes just over a decade after the worst terrorist attack in Norway. In July 2011, Norwegian far-right extremist Anders Behring Brevik killed 77 people, many of them teenagers, in a bomb and firearm attack. He was sentenced to 21 years in prison, the maximum possible term. In August 2019, another man attacked an Oslo mosque armed with a weapon before being defeated. That year, the country’s intelligence service reported that right-wing terrorism was on the rise globally, and warned that the country was likely to be targeted in the near future.

CNN’s Vasco Cotovio, Seb Shukla and Lianne Kolirin contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/10/14/europe/norway-kongsberg-attack-intl/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos