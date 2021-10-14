US Secretary of State and Israeli Foreign Minister block talks on Iran nuclear dealExBulletin





With the Israeli Foreign Minister in Washington to meet with Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the focus is on how to approach talks with Iran on the resumption of the 2015 nuclear deal.





AILSA CHANG, HOST: There’s growing concern about stalled nuclear talks with Iran. Israel says Iran is crawling to make progress on its nuclear program. European diplomats are trying to increase the pressure and the US is considering other options. NPR’s Michele Kelemen reports that this was a major topic in meetings today at the State Department. MICHELE KELEMEN, BYLINE: Secretary of State Antony Blinken was expecting his counterparts from the United Arab Emirates and Israel today, when attention quickly turned to Iran. (TCH RECORDING SOUNDBITE) YAIR LAPID: Iran is becoming a nuclear threshold country. KELEMEN: This is Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid. President Trump withdrew the United States from a 2015 deal that limited Iran’s nuclear program in exchange for easing sanctions. The Biden administration has tried to revive the deal, but talks on ways to bring the two countries back in line with the law have stalled and Lapid is raising alarms. LAPID: The Iranians are clearly pulling their heels, trying to trick the world into continuing to enrich uranium, to develop their own ballistic missile program. Secretary Blinken and I are the sons of Holocaust survivors. We know that there are times when nations must use force to protect the world from evil. KELEMEN: Secretary of State Blinken is much more cautious, hoping a revived deal will be able to capture Iran’s nuclear program and prevent Iran from buying a nuclear weapon. (TCH RECORDING SOUNDBITE) ANTONY BLINKEN: We believe that the diplomatic route is the most effective way to ensure that this does not happen. KELEMEN: But he noted that the new Iranian government has not yet agreed on a date to resume those talks in Vienna. A senior European Union official is visiting Tehran this week to try to clarify it, saying it is essential to start talks where they broke down in June. Blinken says time is short. (TCH RECORDING SOUNDBITE) BLINKEN: We are prepared to look at other options if Iran does not change course. And these consultations with our allies and partners are part of that. KELEMEN: US envoy Rob Malley says he is planning to go to Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar to coordinate with Gulf allies. He spoke at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace about the state of play and diplomacy. Malley also spoke of his efforts to persuade Iran to release the Americans being held there. (TCH RECORDING SOUNDBITE) ROB MALLEY: We have been engaged – again, indirectly – with Iran since Day 1 in talks to secure the release of four Americans who have been unjustly, cruelly and brutally arrested as hostages. KELEMEN: Among those four are American father and brother Babak Namazi, who told reporters last week that his father needs surgery to prevent a possible stroke. (TCH RECORDING SOUNDBITE) BABAK NAMAZI: My father has already lost so much precious time. I am begging Iran to allow him to spend any little time he has left with his family. My brother still makes food KELEMEN: Today, his brother turned six years behind bars in Iran, accused of collaborating with a hostile country. His father is still unable to leave Iran for that urgent medical attention. Michele Kelemen, NPR News, State Department. (SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC) Copyright © 2021 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for more information. NPR transcripts are created in a hurry run by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and manufactured using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative recording of NPR programming is audio recording.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2021/10/13/1045746620/u-s-secretary-of-state-and-israeli-foreign-minister-talk-stalled-iran-nuclear-de The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos